Aloysians Went Gaga Over Indian Idol Star Nihal Tauro at St Aloysius College Felicitation Programme

Mangaluru: He Came, He Saw, He Conquered the hearts of a bevy of women and men of Management, teaching and non-teaching staff of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, during a FELICITATION PROGRAMME on Friday, 27 August 2021. Ever since this Star returned back from Mumbai after the finale of the Indian Idol-12 show, he has been stormed with local fans from Moodbidri, Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, and many organizations, including the Mangaluru diocese Bishop, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Moodbidri Church, Alva’s College-Moodbidri have felicitated/honoured him for his great achievement in reaching the Finals.

The singing reality show’s ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ was aired on 15 August 2021, with Nihal Tauro, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble fighting to lift the trophy in the finals, but unfortunately, Nihal was not able to take the trophy home-probably he didn’t get enough votes, even though his performance was superb and extraordinary. Calling his achievement a blessing from his parents, Nihal said, “Honestly, everyone was so amazing this season that it must have been my parents’ prayers that got me to the finals. I did work hard, but I think everyone does that. Not everyone can win, but I am totally happy that I made it to the finals in one of the BIGGEST shows in India”.

The singer from Mangalore has been singing ever since the age of four. He made his playback singing debut when he was in the third standard, and has today made a name for himself as a live show performer. Nihal shared that he wants to continue balancing both in the future. Nihal Tauro’s journey in this Show has been a surreal experience. “Every young singer dreams of being on the Indian Idol stage, and while I have done regional shows, this has given me newfound fame. I know reality shows cannot be the end of one’s journey, and hence my real struggle has begun after the finale. I promise to work hard and achieve all my goals,” said Nihal.

While conversing, Nihal Tauro’s southern accent is quite evident but when he sings Hindi songs, the words sound clear. Crediting his love for cartoons to have trained him in the language, Nihal said, “I used to watch Doraemon and Shin-chan in Hindi to improve my language. That really helped me while performing. I have improved so much. Now I also pick words from songs and use them while conversing with people.” His performance of two songs- Kannada and Konkani after the felicitation today, enthralled the small group of Aloysians, and everyone went Gaga over him, yelling “Nihal, Nihal…..”!

Dr Alwyn D’Sa-the Registrar of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru welcomed the audience and praised Nihal a lot for his talents and awesome singing in the Indian Idol show, which made his hometown people and also people of DK/Udupi, including Mangaluru. Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ having high praise for Nihal said, “Nihal was my favourite star of this show, and I never missed watching him sing, either live on TV or Youtube. He has a marvellous and soothing voice, which attracted more fans towards him. As they say, “Winning is not important, but participation is, and Nihal is the right example and a role model for the upcoming youth singers, who aspire to be stars in the music world”.

Principal of St Aloysius College Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ congratulated Nihal on behalf of nearly 6000 plus students of St Aloysius College, who unfortunately weren’t on the campus due to the pandemic, but assured this young star that the College will invite him again for a BIG show once college starts in full swing. The prayer prior to the formal programme was said by Fr Vincent Pinto SJ. Nihal Tauro was felicitated with a shawl, fruit basket, flower bouquet, citation plaque (specially designed by Dr Alwyn D’Sa) and Peta, which was done by the Rector, Principal, Fr Santhosh Ravi Kamath SJ- a senior Jesuit priest, Students’ Council President Gavin Abner Pinto, Rev Dr Melwyn S Pinto SJ-Director of Radio Sarang FM 108.7, Finance officer Fr Vincent Pinto SJ, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, among others.

Appreciating the kind gesture rendered by St Aloysius College in felicitating and showing love towards him Nihal Tauro wholeheartedly thank everyone who made his day a memorable one and sang two songs, one Konkani and the other Kannada, which enthralled the group, who even called for encores. Following the felicitation programme, Nihal Tauro was featured live on Radio Sarang FM 108.7 from 4 pm till 5 pm, where he answered a bunch of questions from the radio listeners.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Nihal said, “It was a tough battle in the finals of the Indian Idol 12 show, and it was hard to guess who would be the winner. My performance on Father’s Day and Mother’s Day will always be special as I sang for my parents. I will be missing this Show very dearly since I got lots of time to spend together with my co-contestants and get to know them better and be friends. I brought back home a lot of memories and so much knowledge. We may not realise this now, but all of us have shared a bit of ourselves with each other. No doubt, Indian Idol was the number one show, and I feel so proud to be a part of this show.

“The moment when judge Himesh Reshammiya offered me a song during my audition was the most memorable moment for me. I have learnt a lot during my journey in this reality show and it was like a family-like bonding with all the fellow contestants. I would like to sing with actors if I get a chance in future. Every young singer dreams of being on the Indian Idol stage, and while I have done regional shows, this show gave me newfound fame,” added Nihal.

