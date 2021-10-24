Spread the love



















Aloysius Tech Fest 2021, Farewell & Felicitation programme Held at St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: Technology implies the up-to-date practical knowledge required for doing things in an efficient and effective manner. As a part of the training, a technical model competition was arranged for the students . The models created by students were exhibited during Aloysius Tech Fest 2021 on 23rd October. Inauguration of ‘Aloysius Tech Fest 2021’ was held at 10 a.m.at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute (SAITI)

The Chief guests for the Aloysius Tech Fest 2021 were Rajashekar, GM-Service Aravind Motors and Prashanth, AGM- Service Aravind Motors. SAITI Vice Principal Alwyn Menezes welcomed the chief guest, and also compered the programme.. Later the programme was commenced by a prayer which was led by Wilson N, JTO. The inauguration of Aloysius Tech Fest 2021 was done by Rajashekar, GM-Service Aravind Motors. Fr. John D’souza SJ, Director St Aloysius ITI, Roshan Dsouza, Principal, Alwyn Menezes, Noel Lobo, Training Officer and Umesh J A, JTO and Convener of the programme were present.

The chief guest Rajashekar speaking on the occasion said that everyone has their own style and ideas. “The projects are implemented by an individual or as a group work. Everyone has worked together on their own ideas.Getting prize does not matter, everyone who has participated is a winner.I am happy to say that students from St Aloysius ITI have joined Aravind Motors for job training and they are very sincere, hardworking and punctual. Students must not forget their teachers who have taught them and guided them in the correct path” added Rajashekar.

Later the projects done by the students were judged by Chandrahas, JTO Electrician, Kudroli ITI, Mrs. Anuradha, Principal Durgadevi ITI, Nidodi and Girish, JTO SDM ITI Vamanjoor.

The prizes for the model competition are as follows :

First Prize – Three Seater Sofa Set by Welder Students

Second Prize – Frost Free Refrigerator Trainer Kit by MRAC first year students

Third Prize – Tabletop Fountain by Electrician First year students

On the same day, a Farewell and Felicitation Programme was held at 11 a.m. on 23rd October 2021. The Guests of honour for the programme were Karthik, Trainer – Hyundai Motors, Sanjith Ray, Senior Manager – Selco Solar Mangaluru, Rajashekar, Branch Service Incharge – Jaquar Ltd and Gurudatta, Area Service Incharge – Jaquar Ltd. The Chief Guest for the programme was Mrs. Mamatha Sunil, HR Head – Big Bags Ltd. The President for the programme was Rev. Fr. Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector St. Aloysius institutions Mangaluru..

Rev Fr. John D’souza SJ, Director St Aloysius ITI, Roshan D’Souza, Principal, Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal, Noel Lobo, Training Officer and Umesh J A, JTO and Convener of the programme were present. The programme commenced by a prayer which was led by Wilson N, JTO. The welcome dance was performed by sewing technology students. Fr John D’souza SJ, Director of the St Aloysius ITI extended a cordial welcome to the dignitaries.

The student’s opinion was given by the outgoing students Marlon Dsouza from Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning trade and Prajna from Sewing Technology trade. Later the outgoing students were honoured by the shawl and convocation certificate. Jaquar tool kits were distributed to the Plumber trade students. Also the prizes were distributed to the students who had won in various competitions which were held during the academic year 2020-21. Also the best outgoing student award was given for one student from each trade.

Chief guest Mrs. Mamatha Sunil spoke saying that the students in this institution are very lucky for getting wonderful opportunities in this institution. She also said that in the coming days she would tie up the Big Bags company with St Aloysius ITI. Also she said that the student must also know the difference between the two key factors – HR Development and HR Management. The students must know the five key performance indicators when they attend any interviews. Also she gave examples for physical fitness, communication, subject knowledge, ability to perform job and presentation which are the five key performance indicators.

Noel Lobo JTO, Welder trade and Training Officer was felicitated on the 25th year of his service in St Aloysius ITI. Words of Felicitation was given by Roshan D’souza, Principal St Aloysius ITI, followed by acceptance Felicitation Speech Noel Lobo.

Addressing the students, Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ said, “Mrs. Mamatha Sunil has told you how to face interviews and follow those instructions. Also get inspired by the life story of Noel Sir. When you go from this institution keep some values in your mind. You have got skills and knowledge, also work hard by remembering the values taught. When you work in an industry a person must feel happy by looking at your sincerity, hard work and the way you perform. Work for the betterment of the society and nation, the work may be small or big . Work together hand in hand then only it will be possible to get changes in the society. You have studied in this institution, helping some students who have financial problems and cannot afford to pay their fees. They will remember you forever”.

Vote of thanks was given by Umesh J A, JTO and Convener of the programme, and the programme was compered by Vincent Mendonca, JTO.

