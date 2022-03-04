‘Aloysius Tech-Fest 2022’- a Technical Models Exhibition Kicks off at St Aloysius ITI on 4 March and will continue till 5 March 2022 .Time of exhibition is from 9.30 am -4.30 pm.

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute (I.T.I. ) was established in 1981 to mark the Centenary Jubilee of St Aloysius Institutions. It was with the vision of uplifting the poor and lower caste of the society economically by empowering them with the technical skills needed for the industries. Run by the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES), it has been a ray of hope to the underprivileged. Being a unit of St Aloysius Institutions, it is well known for the quality of training imparted by highly knowledgeable and professionally trained staff. The institution is permanently affiliated to National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), New Delhi, Government of India.

The institution runs courses of one year and two years duration in the fields of Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Refrigeration & A/C , Dress making, Welding and Plumbing Technology Collaboration with industries: The institution has collaborative partnerships with these industries for training and placement of students, namely – M/S Hyundai Motors; M/S TATA Motors; M/S Jaquar & Co Ltd; M/S Godrej Appliances; M/S Selco Solar Opportunity to get PUC certificate with ITI: St Aloysius ITI has registered itself with National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Hence, along with ITI training, students can also get a PUC certificate. This is the added advantage for students who do not want to waste years in acquiring academic qualifications. It will provide them vertical as well lateral mobility and enable them to pursue graduation if need be.

Innovation in technology is taking the world by its stride. Innovation is definitely the fueling force that can strengthen the economy of a country. The Government of India also encourages innovation by Jts various initiatives. But sadly, the younger generation does not get enough opportunities to utilize their creative and innovative spirit. “Aloysius Tech Fest” is an initiative of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute which tries to plug this hole in our education system. The purpose of this initiative is to provide an opportunity to the students of the institution to get creative and innovative in the technical field.

It is also aimed at kindling the spirit of innovation among the youth in general. The initiative has been very successful and students have prepared innovative technical models by their research, creativity and innovation. For the benefit of the public, “Aloysius Tech Fest-2022”, a technical models exhibition was inaugurated on Friday, 4 March and will continue till 5 March 2022. at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute. A large number of innovative technical models are on display at the exhibition.

“Our aim is to foster the innovative spirit among youth”, says Roshan D’souza- Principal of the institution. The exhibition is open to the public. Director of the institution Fr John D’souza SJ has requested students, youth, parents and the general public to make use of this opportunity. “India has the highest youth population in the world. If our youth develop innovative spirit in their respective fields, it would add fuel to the growth of our nation”, adds Fr D’souza

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty, along with Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru Fr Melwin Pinto SJ; Director of St Aloysius ITI (SAITI) Fr John D’souza; Founder and Former Director of SAITI Nonagenarian 90-year-old Fr Leo D’souza SJ; Principal of SA ITI Roshan D’souza; Training Officer Noel Lobo; Vice Principal Alwyn Menezes; and Convener of the project John D’souza. Following a prayer song to seek God’s blessings by the students, the welcome address was delivered by 1 year Refrigeration & AC student Melrick D’mello.

On the occasion Fr Leo d’souza was felicitated on his 90th Birthday and for his service rendered to SAITI. Also the chief guest Mayor Premanand Shetty was felicitated for his service to the city and community during his tenure, which was supposed to end on 2 March 2022. Old boys and staff of SAITI presented a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Fr Leo D’souza to be used for the institution scholarship funds.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest Mayor Premanand Shetty said,“This institution has been running for many years, empowering the youth by providing them with technical skills. A scientist by himself, Fr. Dr. Leo Dsouza is an inspiration and role model to the students. As a director, he has done a lot for the institution. St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute gives education to financially backward students. Many students from rural areas study in this institution. Just teaching is not enough, students should also be given an opportunity for participation. This is exactly what St Aloysius ITI is doing and it should be an inspiration for other institutions as well. The students have done many projects and exhibited their innovative side. I congratulate the Management and staff for providing such an opportunity to the students. The government also has started some short term courses under the Skill India programme. Youth can also make use of such initiatives . ”

Receiving the felicitation, Rev. Dr Leo D’souza SJ said, “When I saw the models at the exhibition I felt very happy and very proud. The models that students made were not from the text books, the students have made the models using innovative ideas. It is high time the nation realises the value of ITI education. Graduates find it very difficult to get employment whereas ITI pass outs are in demand.Those who have completed ITI studies are making more money than the engineers, working at various companies in India and abroad.They have the power to change the world. God Bless you all.”

In his Presidential address Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ said, “I was happy to see the technical models exhibited in the Tech Fest. Students have used their skills and prepared very innovative models. You are the hope of this nation. You must become inventors in such a way that it is useful for society. The students who come to see these projects must feel inspired that they are also capable of doing such kinds of models. May God Bless you all and may your future be very bright.”

The models on display were-Smart Bike; High Pressure Pump; 4-Wheel Low drive; Solar Still; Tip Trolley; Automatic Light Controller; 3D Hologram Projector; Rainwater Harvesting; Rain Detector; Wind Turbine; sound Variation; Hydraulic Electricity; Water Level Indicator; Hydraulic Powered Magic Track; Electroplating with Copper; Simple Electric circuit; Plant Watering system; Electric Generator; Tabletop Fountain; Disco Rotating Light; LED Chaser; Electric Boat; Gearless Transmission; Amazing Water Fountain; Low Cost Automatic Sanitizer; Centrifugal Switch Works; Garib AC; Continuous Rotation Wheel; among many others.

Shawn Sebastian D’souza, student of MRAC first year trade proposed vote of thanks. Staron Charles D’souza and Ashwal Dsouza students of MRAC first year trade compered the programme. The citation of Fr Leo D’souza was read by JTO Wilson Mendonsa and citation of Mayor was read by Robin Vas.

Exhibition Venue: St Aloysius I.T.I. Campus, Kodialbail, Mangaluru

Date: 4-03-2022 to 5-03-2022 Time : 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.