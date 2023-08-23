ALTURA – SHIVABAGH – PRISTINE -The Land Trades 3-in-1 Platter: Pick your dream home from a bevy of choices in 5-star living!

Mangaluru: Connoisseurs of luxury homes in Mangalore have never had it so good! Land Trades, the city’s leading property developer, has come up with a superb array of high-class apartments. The firm’s three flagship skyscraper projects offer a never-before range of choices in premium living. Altura, situated in the elite Bendorewell locality, is a 32-storey edifice. Shivabhag, located at Kadri, is an iconic 32-storey landmark. Pristine, soon to stand tall in Chilimbi, will be an eye-catching 37-storey marvel. Together, they offer a mind-boggling choice of 350+ ultramodern homes with a variety of spaces, backed by the ultimate facilities and amenities.

Discover the ultimate luxury in every desirable location! With three luxury projects on offer in the city from a single realtor (a perfect 3-in-1), Land Trades is today a one-stop shop for luxury homes in Mangalore. The winning combination of ALTURA – SHIVABAGH – PRISTINE puts Land Trades in an enviable position as the only property developer in the city to offer the maximum choice in top-of-the-line homes. What makes this special is the firm’s proven expertise in successfully completing similar luxury projects, such as Maurishka Palace at Kadri Kambla, Atlantis at Bendorewell and Solitaire at Hat Hill. Says K. Shrinath Hebbar, the proprietor of the firm, “Construction of high-rise projects with luxury facilities requires deep insight into project conceptualization and an unfailing ability to meet customer expectations. Our past experience in completing over 40 residential projects puts us in a special position to conceive, construct and deliver these projects.”

ALTURA: Enjoy High Living in Bendorewell

Bendorewell is the most elite residential locality in Mangalore. It is known for its peaceful neighbourhood and easy access to everything that you need. The 32-storey high-rise being developed on 1.3 acres of prime land near Colaco Hospital houses 114 high-end apartments that reflect class and luxury. The sleek and slender structure has only four flats on each floor, thereby ensuring total privacy and exclusivity. The spacious 3BHK and 4BHK apartments, with floor areas ranging from 1612 SFT to 2645 SFT, come with premium-quality branded fittings and accessories to ensure hassle-free living. The project features an extravagant lifestyle that makes the homeowners feel as though they are living in a resort. Complementing the domestic opulence of the homes is the Rooftop Club House, which is a self-contained world all its own. An infinity pool that gives a gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea, a banquet hall to entertain guests, an in-house gym, a sky lounge, a yoga and meditation room, a steam and Jacuzzi, a kids’ play area and a wide array of other facilities make Altura a haven of the ultimate luxury. From a beautiful entrance arch to welcoming you to multi-level parking equipped with provision for electric chargers to keep your vehicle powered, every small detail has been worked out. Among the most enticing features of Altura is its grand lobby, with an impressive podium façade that makes the residents feel at home even before they step into the high-speed elevator that will take them home. Altura was launched on October 21, 2021. The construction work has presently reached the 17th floor level and the project is set for completion in 2025. View details

SHIVABAGH: It resonates with the class!

Shivabagh is named after the landmark locality in Kadri. Standing 32 stories tall amidst sprawling 2.4 acres of verdant greenery, it will feature 142 superluxury apartments in 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK and 6BHK. Along with these come a whole range of high-end facilities, making it the most desirable residential address in Mangalore. It is designed to be an architectural marvel with innovative, world-class exteriors and interiors. The skyscraper will feature exclusive homes with floor areas ranging from 3BHK apartments of 2622 SFT to palatial 6BHK duplexes of 6912 SFT. Its vantage location right across the road from Kanara Club puts the residents within easy reach of St. Agnes College, St Sebastian Church, Kadri Market, Kadri Temple and National Highway #66 passing via Nanthoor. As you enter the enclave, you will be greeted with a 5-star resort-like ambience. This is because only 40% of the land area is used for the built structure, and the balance 60% is set aside for greenery and recreational facilities—perhaps a first-of-its-kind in Mangalore. This abundant landscape is thoughtfully utilised for developing value-added common facilities like multipurpose sports courts, jogging tracks, an amphitheatre and a children’s park. All the homes will sport luxury features like dressing rooms and servant rooms. The deck balconies provide excellent views for you to feel free and fresh. The unique layout of each floor, with the individual apartments spread out in different wings of the building and no connecting walls between apartments ensures maximum privacy. The homes are scientifically designed with greater ceiling height and thoughtful positioning of the rooms, bedrooms, kitchens and bathrooms. Having a home at Land Trades Shivabagh enables you to enjoy a complete lifestyle with most of your needs met in-house. Shivabagh was launched on October 5, 2022. The construction is presently at the basement stage and the project will be completed in 2026. View details

PRISTINE – Enjoy a better-than-the-best lifestyle

Being a coastal city, the first thought we get about Mangalore is the beautiful sea. So how about living in a home that has a spectacular sea view? This is the big idea that has inspired the project promoter, Shrinath Hebbar, to conceive Pristine, a superluxury high-rise residential and commercial development that offers a beautiful sea view to the residents. Situated along the main road in the elite Ladyhill-Chilimbi locality, Pristine is a splendid new high-class luxury property that is designed to meet the needs and aspirations of the new generation. Standing 37 stories tall amidst sprawling 1.30 acres of land, Pristine will be the most talked-about high-rise in Mangalore. It will feature 102 superluxury apartments in 3BHK and 4BHK, with spaces ranging from 2299 SFT to 3478 SFT. Its array of high-end facilities makes it a dream address. The commercial section of Pristine is designed for premium business establishments, which will add value to the entire development. There are separate entry and exit points for the commercial and residential sectors to prevent trespass. In a first-ever conceptual shift for Mangalore, the residential portion commences above the 12th floor, giving the residents a breath of fresh air on every floor. Each home is designed for total privacy, with no connecting walls between any two apartments. The apartments’ design enables optimum space utilisation and adequate natural flow of sunlight and ventilation. Pristine was launched on July 5, 2023, and the piling work is currently in progress. The project will be completed in 2027. View details

World-Class Design: Each of these superluxury residential projects by Land Trades features world-class design. The futuristic design for Altura is created by architect Peter Mascarenhas of Archi-Technics, who has also designed many of our trendsetting completed high-rise developments like Maurishka Palace, Atlantis and Solitaire. His mastery in crafting architectural landmarks is much admired and he is widely appreciated for the refinement and finesse seen in his work. Shivabagh and Pristine are designed by Skyline Architects, a renowned architecture firm in Mumbai with over two decades of experience in designing skyscraper projects in India and abroad. The stylized exteriors with clear sectoral demarcations and vertical and horizontal symmetry give rare beauty and sophistication to the exteriors, which are matched with intelligent use of space in the interiors.

Rock Solid Construction

In line with Land Trades’ tradition of promoting safe, reliable and rock-solid living spaces, site development and building construction are entrusted to construction companies enjoying international repute. Their professional expertise and impeccable track record of executing prestigious large projects will ensure a zero-defect project with timely completion, observing all mandatory norms.

Clean and Safe Living at Its Best

Continuous water supply through adequate storage tanks and 100% power backup through heavy-duty generators with automatic switchover.

Eco-friendly lifestyle through rooftop solar hydro/power panels, rainwater harvesting, organic waste converters, a sewage treatment plant, on-site waste segregation and waste treatment units.

24×7 gated security along with CCTV surveillance of common areas, video door phones for each apartment and ultramodern fire safety measures.

Land Trades Builders & Developers: 30 years of leadership through quality

Land Trades Pristine comes to you from Land Trades Builders & Developers, Mangalore’s premier property developers with a track record of three decades in promoting prestigious mega projects. Known for the timely completion of its projects, the firm has a foolproof, multilayered quality delivery process in place. It enjoys an impeccable track record of perfect documentation, with all projects bearing clear title deeds and occupancy certificates on project completion, making homeownership a hassle-free experience for customers. Land Trades is an ISO 9001:2015 firm enjoying a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Land Trades was one of the first property developers in Mangalore to seek third-party quality authentication for its completed projects from reputed international rating institutions like CRISIL. The firm has so far completed 40 residential projects with 3000+ homes and a built area of 41.32 lakh square feet.

Customer Delight

Land Trades enjoys a wide variety of clients spread across the social spectrum. Apart from domestic buyers, the firm is especially patronised by NRI customers, professionals and corporate houses. The premium positioning of the firm and excellent customer satisfaction track record ensure repeat purchases and good references from existing residents.

