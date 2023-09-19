Alumni Meet at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute
Mangaluru: The Alumni Meet was held on September 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the college auditorium. The dignitaries for the programme were Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Director – ICYM; Naveen Rasquina, President – Old Students Association, Fr John D’ souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI. Roshan D’Souza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer were also present.
Roshan Dsouza, Principal extended a cordial welcome to the gathering. Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza conducted the games for the old students. Old Student Committee President Naveen Rasquina motivated old students with his speech. Rajith Kumar along with the old students shared his experience with the students. The election for the formation of the New Alumni Association Committee was conducted by Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal.
The names of elected Alumni Association Committee members are as follows:
President – Naveen Rasquina
Vice President – Mohammed Saifulla
Lady Vice President – Ms Zunira Banu
Secretary – Rajith Kumar
Joint Secretary – Shawn Sebastian Dsouza
Cultural Secretary – Ms Sneha Shetty
Sports Secretary – Sharoon Monteiro
Old student Coordinator: Romius Dsouza
Treasurer: Kiran Dsouza
New Committee Members: Sagar P Pandya and Mohammed Raif
The newly elected Alumni Association Committee members were congratulated by gathering followed by the meeting with the Director, Principal and Vice Principal. A cultural programme was conducted by the students. Wilson N compered the programme and also proposed the vote of thanks.