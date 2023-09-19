Alumni Meet at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: The Alumni Meet was held on September 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the college auditorium. The dignitaries for the programme were Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Director – ICYM; Naveen Rasquina, President – Old Students Association, Fr John D’ souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI. Roshan D’Souza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer were also present.

Roshan Dsouza, Principal extended a cordial welcome to the gathering. Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza conducted the games for the old students. Old Student Committee President Naveen Rasquina motivated old students with his speech. Rajith Kumar along with the old students shared his experience with the students. The election for the formation of the New Alumni Association Committee was conducted by Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal.

The names of elected Alumni Association Committee members are as follows:

President – Naveen Rasquina

Vice President – Mohammed Saifulla

Lady Vice President – Ms Zunira Banu

Secretary – Rajith Kumar

Joint Secretary – Shawn Sebastian Dsouza

Cultural Secretary – Ms Sneha Shetty

Sports Secretary – Sharoon Monteiro

Old student Coordinator: Romius Dsouza

Treasurer: Kiran Dsouza

New Committee Members: Sagar P Pandya and Mohammed Raif

The newly elected Alumni Association Committee members were congratulated by gathering followed by the meeting with the Director, Principal and Vice Principal. A cultural programme was conducted by the students. Wilson N compered the programme and also proposed the vote of thanks.

