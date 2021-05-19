Spread the love



















Alumni of SAC 1971 Batch Edmund Frank donates Rs 1 Lakh to ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’

Alumni of St Aloysius College 1971 Batch Edmund Frank donates Rs 1 Lakh ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ to Serve the Needy during Pandemic. The cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to Fr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College, and Fr Cyril D’mello SJ-the coordinator of the Project/Director of St Aloysius ITI by Edmund Frank, who was joined by his batch-mates, namely- Walter D’Souza, Fr Xavier Gomes, and Ronald Fernandes. Steven Pinto, the President St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA ) was also present

Mangaluru : Why You Should Give Back to Your College Alma Mater? I’m a firm believer in giving back to your college. I received so much in both formal and informal education during my two years at St Aloysius PUC, three years at St Aloysius College, and ten years in St Aloysius Primary and High School, I naturally want others to reap the same rewards I did. It’s because of this that I think that if you’re able to, you should not only give back to your college Alma mater the gift of money, but also the gift of time. And as a matter of fact, we all three brothers who studied at St Aloysius Institutions, and having got good jobs in USA, had contributed a good sum of money during St Aloysius Institutions Centenary Celebrations- and all under Anonymous names!

L-R : Fr Praveen Martis SJ, Fr Cyril D’mello and Edmund Frank

L-R : Fr Praveen Martis SJ, Fr Cyril D’mello , Steven Pinto, Edmund Frank, Ronald Fernandes, Walter D’souza & Fr Xavier Gomes

You might not think of it this way, but you should value your college diploma like a share of stock. Graduates should want to see their Alma mater grow in stature, and one way to help out is by giving back. Unfortunately, not enough alumni are giving back to their colleges these days — and it shows. Giving back with our money and our time helps support the next generation of students and alumni. When we give back to our colleges, that money goes toward research, scholarships, and new facilities, among other things. It helps increase the stature of the college, making it a better place. Our giving back also affects how employers, grad schools and others see our Alma maters.

108-year-old Michael D’souza receiving the Food Kit from Fr Praveen Martis SJ

We often forget that our time is valuable and can be almost as important as any donation we make to our Alma mater. When we give back to your college Alma mater, we get a sense of satisfaction in knowing that we’re furthering the aims of the institution that did so much to educate us and give us a better life. Alumni typically give back to their schools/colleges in proportion to their own gratitude and success. One reason that colleges don’t enjoy higher alumni giving is that their graduates often fail to connect the dots of their success to their Alma mater. Education is a never-ending process. We continue to learn even after we graduate. And nothing is often more apparent than when we give back to our Alma maters.

Giving Back Helps Your Own Reputation. Whether it’s giving our money or our time, we should all want to see our Alma maters thrive. Doing so can only help our own lot in life. We all want to make the world a better place. By sharing our time and talent and money with colleges, we do a bit of good and can even change lives by helping a worthy student earn a college education. Many alums remember the time spent at campus “the best days of their lives.” Those were the days of youth, making friends, learning and embracing life with a passion. We gain so much more than just an education from our institution, so it is natural that we try to give as much back as we can. The term Alma mater is reason enough to give back:

Alumni play a large role in determining the future and continued development of an institution. Your donations go a long way to support awards for deserving students. You are giving back to more than just your Alma mater in this case; you are also helping someone gain a valuable asset, a feeling and connections to fellow alums by planting a seed of giving back in the mind of younger brothers and sisters at campus. When your Alma mater continues to remain a popular and prestigious institution, the value of your degree increases as well. When alumni contribute openly to their Alma mater, it is easier to procure funds from outsiders and other organizations and philanthropists as well. So if you’ve been neglecting your Alma mater, rectify the situation and start giving back in any way you can, today. And this is the right time to give back when your Alma mater is having a great project of helping those in needs during the lockdown/pandemic- and therefore open your hearts and contribute generously to the ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’, and make a difference.

And Edmund Frank would be the right example to follow in giving back to your Alma mater- he as a Alumni of 1971 batch of this prestigious institution has given back in various forms of gifts, either for the development or infrastructure or upgrade of better facilities, and now by donating Rs one lakh to the St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ representing his ’71 batch of classmates, for a good cause. And while handing over the cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Fr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College, and Fr Cyril D’mello SJ-the coordinator of the Project by the Centre, Edmund Frank was joined by his batch-mates, namely- Walter D’Souza Fr Xavier Gomes, and Ronald Fernandes. Steven Pinto, the President St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA ) was also present. Indeed a kind and good gesture of Edmund Frank by donating for a good cause.

Mangalore Jesuits Educational Society (MJES) in association with St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA ) launched the St Aloysius Covid Care Centre on 12 May 2021, in distributing Food Kits, Psychological Accompanying, Medicine, Health Facilities and Essential Items to families of poor, migrant workers, low wage labourers, and other poor families here to cope with the ongoing lockdown/pandemic.

It was once again time for the Alumni of St Aloysius Institutions to give back to those in need from part of their wealth. St Aloysius Institution aims at their men and women (Aloysians) to serve others, and the efforts put in by Alumnus of St Aloysius Institution in helping out the society through their little contribution is praiseworthy, during this pandemic. With quite a few of contributions pouring in, once again Aloysians are doing their best to help the less fortunate and the needy with love.

WHEN DOORS CLOSE AND HEARTS OPEN- The Covid-19 crisis has brought to the fore not only our limitedness as human beings in the face of a pandemic but also the sad plight of migrants, daily wage earners, the elderly and the mentally sick in the context of a total lockdown in the country. The vision of education at St Aloysius Institutions is to create men and women for and with others. “The world is our home” here we are all connected as human beings with God, with others and with nature and this is a time to restore right relationships. Secondly, “being friends of God entails being friends with the poor.” Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society has taken this initiative to reach out to the poor families of migrants and daily wage earners by providing them with Provision Kits and Covid-19 essentials weekly.

In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic hitting hard and the exponential spike in the spread of the virus, MIES has put in place a centralized Covid Care Centre in the campus to facilitate quick and speedy redressal of the issues and concerns of the people affected and infected by the virus leading to serious psychological and physical health hazards. The CENTRE is operating from the Gelge Hall (Main Auditorium) situated adjacent to the College parking Iot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.The Aloysius Covid Care Centre will facilitate the following services to those who require assistance regarding the following:

1. Identifying persons and groups who require food and arranging for its distribution on a regular basis.

2. Reaching out to people with distress and loneliness through the College helpline and accompanying service ‘MANOTHEJAKA” for personal counselling services and services offered by the Counselors of the Institution

3. Continuation of the service rendered through .Aloysius Jaala Santhe, by facilitating awareness regarding the rural entrepreneurs in the group through the staff and students.

4. Attending distress calls regarding emergency health related issues, hospitalization and requirement of medicines and refer the same immediately to the experts and institutions providing such services.

5. Provide awareness regarding the importance of vaccination and educate people to register themselves for vaccination.

6. Identifying and Providing financial aid to patients with very poor economic background

7. Arranging for Medical Advice by expert doctors in cases of emergencies along with facilitating consultation on Post-Covid Care treatment B. Provide assistance to the senior citizens in the city who need help in terms of transportation, reaching necessary medicines and other Covid care related medical aid to their homes

9. Facilitate Ambulance services to patients who are in dire need of immediate transportation

10. Continue the regular awareness programmes on Radio Sarang, motivating and persuading members of the public to take extreme precautions and take vaccination on a priority basis. Provide general assistance by listening to the concerns of the people and refer them to the appropriate authorities like the health professionals, counselors, police personnel, legal experts etc.

Taking a serious note of the unprecedented surge of the pandemic in its second wave affecting hundreds of our brothers and sisters, MJES has launched this novel project in collaboration with SACAA, the Alumni Association in the form of creating the ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ operating from the College campus. The Centre consists of the Help Desk with specific helplines to attend to the specific Covid related concerns of people of the Mangaluru city and its surroundings. The detailed services to be addressed through the help desks have been identified and several staff, students and alumni have enrolled as volunteers to facilitate the services to the affected people. The volunteers of the Care Centre are also equipped with the support material on Oxygen concentrators, oxygen Cylinders, food kits and other necessary medical support material for the immediate and -“emergency needs of patients and their near ones.

As the management has decided to go all out to support our fellow men and women going through one of the gravest sufferings, it is imperative that garner enough financial resources to reach out to as many of our suffering brothers and sisters. The Committee members and volunteers look forward to your strong support in their endeavor to fulfill their mission to spread the culture of care among all stakeholders. Let us come together to combat the challenges posed by the deadly virus and help in its mitigation. Time has come to demonstrate our solidarity with the suffering humanity. Therefore, generously contribute to this noble cause to Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES), to help the needy during this pandemic through St Aloysius Covid Care Centre. Thank You!

Bank Account Details for Transfer of Funds :

Name of the Account : MJES Institution Development Fund

Account Number : 0045053000057600

Name of the Bank : South Indian Bank, Hampankatta, Mangaluru

IFSC Code : SIBL0000046

MICR Code : 575059002

In case of any help regarding the concerns mentioned above, the persons concerned can contact the following numbers created for specific purposes: CALLS WILL BE TAKEN BETWEEN 9 am and 5 pm

Aloysius Covid care Centre (Help Desk 1) 7204313231; Aloysius Covid Care Centre (Help Desk 2),: 72O4432353

MANOTHEJAKA Helpline/s: 8762585440. manothejaka@gmail

Counselling Services (Contact 1) 9995031182

Counselling services (Contact 2): 9048409985

