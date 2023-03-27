Alumni of St Aloysius College Jason Saldanha Wins Thailand Rally Championship

Alumni of St Aloysius College Jason Saldanha along with Thimmu Bopanna from Kodagu win Thailand Rally Championship

Mangaluru: Jason Deepak Saldanha, a Mangalorean made a historical debut in the international car rally championship by winning the RAAT Thailand Rally championship on Sunday, March 26, along with his co-driver Thimmu Uddapanda Bopanna from Kodagu. The duo achieved the fourth position overall among 56 rallyists in various classes, which includes Rally 1 Super 4w class. The duo drove a Suzuki Swift 1.6L six-speed stock car in the RC 2.1 class for Team Rally Insight.

The performance put up by the pair, which recently participated in the South India Rally, was way ahead of expectations. They exhibited fine rallying skills with only a few minutes given for testing the new car and the new terrain and drove with good control on speed in the final six stages of the rally on Sunday and reached the top in their class and fourth in the overall standings.

In addition, they also hold second place in the 2WD Cup, which is also held together. Jason and Thimmu took one hour and 17 minutes to complete the course. Six rounds are remaining of Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian Rally Championship (INRC) under the Dark Don team and the coffee planter duo will return to take part in the same. However, they might have more opportunities overseas to add to their international experience.



Jason, a coffee planter now resides at Doddalakunda at Belur in Hassan. He has secured his BCom degree from St Aloysius College Mangaluru. After his graduation, he completed his studies in accounting in Australia.

Like this: Like Loading...