Alumni of St Aloysius College M V Nair & His Friend Donate Rs 1 Crore to Institution

Alumni of St Aloysius College M V Nair & His Freind E S Venkat , both FOUNDERS of M V Nair and Venkat Endowment Fund Donate Rs 1 Crore to Institution, towards the education Expenses of Children of Police Fraternity

Mangaluru: Why You Should Give Back to Your College Alma Mater? I’m a firm believer in giving back to your college. I received so much in both formal and informal education during my two years at St Aloysius PUC, three years at St Aloysius College, and ten years in St Aloysius Primary and High School, I naturally want others to reap the same rewards I did. It’s because of this that I think that if you’re able to, you should not only give back to your college Alma mater the gift of money, but also the gift of time. And as a matter of fact, we all three brothers who studied at St Aloysius Institutions, and having got good jobs in the USA, had contributed a good sum of money during St Aloysius Institutions Centenary Celebrations- and all under Anonymous names!

You might not think of it this way, but you should value your college diploma like a share of stock. Graduates should want to see their Alma mater grow in stature, and one way to help out is by giving back. Unfortunately, not enough alumni are giving back to their colleges these days — and it shows. Giving back with our money and our time helps support the next generation of students and alumni. When we give back to our colleges, that money goes toward research, scholarships, and new facilities, among other things. It helps increase the stature of the college, making it a better place. Our giving back also affects how employers, grad schools and others see our Alma maters.

Giving Back Helps Your Own Reputation. Whether it’s giving our money or our time, we should all want to see our Alma maters thrive. Doing so can only help our own lot in life. We all want to make the world a better place. By sharing our time and talent and money with colleges, we do a bit of good and can even change lives by helping a worthy student earn a college education. Alumni play a large role in determining the future and continued development of an institution. Your donations go a long way to support awards for deserving students. You are giving back to more than just your Alma mater in this case; you are also helping someone gain a valuable asset, a feeling and connections to fellow alums by planting a seed of giving back in the mind of younger brothers and sisters at campus.

When your Alma mater continues to remain a popular and prestigious institution, the value of your degree increases as well. When alumni contribute openly to their Alma mater, it is easier to procure funds from outsiders and other organizations and philanthropists as well. So if you’ve been neglecting your Alma mater, rectify the situation and start giving back in any way you can, today. And for that matter M V NAIR, would be the right example to follow in giving back to your Alma mater.

Fifty one years after graduation, M V Nair an alumnus of St Aloysius College, along with his friend, E S Venkat donated Rs 1 crore as an expression of gratitude to his Alma mater. TransUnion CIBIL chairman M V Nair, an alumnus of the college from the 1971 batch, and Venkat E S, who is presently the head of Asia Treasury Product, Global Transaction Services, a part of Global Banking & Markets (GBAM) at Bank of America, have set up M V Nair and Venkat Endowment Fund at St Aloysius College, for the education of the children of police personnel.

M V Nair has set up the trust in memory of his father M K R Nair, who had served as a head constable in Mangaluru, and retired in 1980. Venkat E S had served at Corporation Bank in Mangaluru. Nair had met Venkat while working in Corporation Bank, and their friendship continued, even after Venkat left Corporation Bank. At a formal launching ceremony for the endowment fund, M V Nair said, “When I had raised the issue of setting up a trust, catering to the educational needs of children of police personnel, especially constables and head constables, Venkat had promised me, that he will pay thrice as much as what I would donate, for setting up the trust. I donated Rs 25 lakh while my friend Venkat paid Rs 75 lakh.”

“My heart is close to the police personnel, as my father had retired as head constable in Mangaluru, and I spent my school and college days in the police lane in Mangaluru. The education at St Aloysius College helped me to excel in life. Children of police personnel who are in need, can utilize the amount for continuing their higher education. If required, we will donate additional funds,” added M V Nair

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Law & Order) Alok Kumar who was the chief guest and a good friend of M V Nair said, “this is indeed a kind gesture of M V Nair being an alumnus of this Institution, along with his friend E S Venkat to contribute Rs 1 Crore to the College to be used for education expenses of children of police fraternity, who get admission in this college. Both Nair and Venkat have shown a wonderful gesture for a noble cause. Nair is closely associated with the police department as his father was a head constable. He is now carrying forward the legacy through this endowment fund. I urge students to go harder in life, be the best and do the best in every possible manner.” (MORE OF ALOK KUMAR SPEECH WATCH ON VIDEO BELOW).

The programme was graced by a bevy of police personnel, and on stage were Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar; DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin J Pinto SJ. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais. Members of St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA), Fr Vincent Pinto SJ-Finance Officer at SAC; among other college faculties and staff graced the occasion.

The welcome address was delivered by Registrar of SAC Dr Alwyn D’Sa and Principal of St Aloysius College Dr Praveen Martis SJ rendered the vote of thanks. The programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Karuna Lobo, from Department of English at SAC.