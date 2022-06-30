Alumnus of St Aloysius College Dr Anupam Agarwal is Interim Dean of UAB- USA

Alumnus of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and KMC, Mangaluru Dr Anupam Agarwal is Appointed as Interim Dean of Heersink School of Medicine & SVP for Medicine-University of Alabama (UAB), at Birmingham, USA. Dr Anupam has two brothers, both alumnus of St Aloysius College- Anant Agarwal is a computer architecture researcher and Founder/CEO of edX, a joint partnership between MIT and Harvard University, USA that offers free online learning ( Anant was my classmate in St Aloysius College); and Ruchir Agarwal, a B Sc (CBZ) graduate, currently managing Agarwal Agencies- a gifts/handicraft shop in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: It is indeed a proud moment for Aloysians of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru and Mangaloreans that origin of Mangaluru Dr Anupam Agarwal, M.D., a noted physician, scientist and academic leader, has been named Interim Senior Vice President of Medicine and Interim Dean of Heersink School of Medicine-University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham, USA.. Dr Anupam Agarwal said “It is an honor to be named interim dean of the UAB School of Medicine. Dr. Watts has laid a clear and progressive path toward even greater success for the School, and we will keep moving forward along that path.”

The announcement was made by President Ray L. Watts, M.D. and Chancellor Finis St. John, in consultation with the UA System Board of Trustees, that Dr Anupam Agarwal, M.D., will serve as interim senior vice president of Medicine and interim dean of the School of MedicineUniversity of Alabama at Birmingham, and with plans to maintain continuity and positive momentum in UAB Medicine by leveraging the expertise of veteran leaders with the upcoming departure of Selwyn Vickers, M.D, who will become president and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Sept. 12, 2022.

It is learnt that UAB Medicine had almost 1.7 million patient visits last year and UAB Hospital, the eighth-largest hospital in the U.S., discharged more than 90,000 patients. UAB ranks among the top 3% of U.S. universities based on all federal research funding awarded. The UAB Health System is a $5.8 billion enterprise that includes UAB Hospital, UAB Hospital-Highlands, UAB Callahan Eye Hospital, and management relationships with Medical West, Baptist Health Montgomery, Russell Medical, John Paul Jones, Whitfield Regional, Northwest Regional Health and Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama hospitals.

“Anupam has been an invaluable and visionary leader for UAB Medicine for decades and comprises a veteran leadership team that provides trusted stability and a dedication to excellence. He along with the talented teams he leads — has been central to the tremendous growth we have experienced and preserve our ability to provide world-class health care. Our UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance will continue to grow to best serve our community.” said Ray L Watts.

Heersink School of Medicine Executive Vice Dean Anupam Agarwal, M.D., will serve as interim senior vice president of Medicine and interim dean of the School of Medicine for a second time, as well as interim chair of the Health Services Foundation Board. He first served in these interim roles in 2013. Agarwal also directed the Division of Nephrology from 2008-2021 and serves as the Program Director of the NIDDK funded O’Brien Center for Acute Kidney Injury Research while maintaining an active role in clinical medicine, teaching, research and administration.

Dr Agarwal was appointed as the Marie S. Ingalls Endowed Chair in Nephrology Leadership and director of the Division of Nephrology in 2011. He is also vice chair for Research in the Department of Medicine and served as interim chair of Medicine from August 2011 until August 2012. Dr Agarwal joined UAB as an associate professor in 2003 and was promoted to professor in 2005. He was appointed division director for Nephrology in 2008 and vice chair for Research for the Department of Medicine in 2009.

Born in Mangaluru to (Late) K L Agarwal, then HoD of Pathology and Vice Principal of KMC, Mangaluru and (Late) Ms Vijay Agarwal , the founder of Agarwal Agencies (Gifts & Handicrafts Shop) now run by her son Ruchir Agarwal, Anupam Agarwal did his Schooling and College at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and then medicine at KMC, Mangaluru. He completed his residency and a fellowship in nephrology at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in India. He completed another fellowship at the University of Minnesota Hospital and later served on the faculty at the University of Florida, USA. .

Agarwal’s clinical and basic science interests center around acute kidney failure. He also is director of the NIH funded UAB-University of California San Diego O’Brien Core Center for Acute Kidney Injury Research. He is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and recipient of multiple awards including the 2012 Dean’s award for excellence in leadership and the 2013 Graduate Dean’s award for excellence in mentorship.

This is what Dr GG Laxman Prabhu, a professor and Head at KMC, Mangaluru has to say about his classmate Anupam,- “Dr Anupam Agarwal MD, a brilliant nephrologist and an ace researcher, is not only a dear friend of mine but also my undergraduate mentor. I was privileged to be his classmate when we did the undergrad training in Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru between 1980-85. He was also the blue Ribbon of our class. As an undergraduate, he was far ahead of the rest in his approach and application. I had the good fortune of having a small little teacher in him during those formative years. In addition, he is a Kind Hearted Person, Compassionate and always goes beyond the call of duty to help patients. He is also an accomplished violinist. By his achievements, he has done his Alma Maters proud”

Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr Anuapm Agarwal on his achievement.

