Alumnus of St Aloysius PU College Finalist in Intl Laceless Shoe Design Contest

Mangaluru: This is a chance for young people to have their sneaker proposal evaluated by a judging panel stacked with deities from the streetwear and sneaker scene. The contest is the brainchild of ‘Laceless Design’, the world’s most collaborative footwear design consultancy in association with shoe industry giant Desma. The contest is named as #Lacelesschallenge Design for Manufacture 4.0.

The organizers created this initiative in response to COVID-19, where they felt youth were in need of opportunities in the fields of music, innovation, tech and design. Their goal was to offer life-changing prizes to the winners to ensure they can turn their passion into a career. Many top fashion prizes offer mentoring and internships alongside cash, but few are dedicated to the streetwear category.

And here we have our hometown based young product designer George Eliot who is vying to win the International Laceless Shoe Design contest, being one among four finalists in the contest. Eliot George , aged 31, native of Mangaluru, has completed his studies at National Institute of Design (NID) and works as product consultant in Mumbai. He is an alumnus of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru. He is the first one and the only one for India who has reached this dizzying height in this world contest.

Giving out the details about the contest to Team Mangalorean, Eliot said “It is an internationally acclaimed competition and I am the only Indian to be on the finalist list. A total of 300 entries were received, among them the jury zeroed in 32 in the first round. The entries were further followed by three rounds of selection. In the final, four best designs selected through online voting were selected for the final round. The online voting for the final round is under process. I am happy that I am one among them as well from India, and I am positive about emerging as the contest winner.

In response to a query, why the challenge is organised, Eliot replied, “It is about creating shoes designs which are modern in style as well as sustainable shoe design. From design to manufacturing, footwear making is defined by past processes, so the competition is to design future footwear using the latest technologies. If one wins, a prototype of his shoe design will be created. The idea will also be turned into a product and made available in the market. The Laceless Design is collaborating with Desma for this challenge, who will be manufacturing the winning design with a mono-material (TPU/PU) base.”

“The event itself is a tough one to get into, but my stint with the National Institute of Design Ahmedabad has given me insights into making designs that can be very attractive, durable, comfortable and modular. The development of this model took me a few weeks to conceptualise and produce the design. The product is so designed that the user can change soles, the body and the inner cushioning without compromising on the quality and comfort. This aspect is what most of the manufacturers and consumers are looking for” said Eliot.

George was in the final eight in a league of final 32 contestants and the voting was happening even when this correspondent spoke to him. If he makes it through the finals the German footwear design major – Desma will produce his design. Even in Academics, George has made it to the National Institute of Design which has only 100 students per year and he happened to be one among the four from Karnataka.

