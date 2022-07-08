Alumnus of St Aloysius PU College Manisha Shetty Selected to Air Force Flying Branch

Alumnus of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru Ms Manisha Shetty Selected to Air Force Flying Branch, who will undergo training for nearly two years at Dundigal, Telangana starting in a couple of days.

Mangaluru: Here is yet another good news for Mangaloreans that the daughter of the soil will be serving the nation as an Air Force Pilot. An alumnus of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru and a resident of Ashoknagar, Mangaluru, Manisha Shetty realized the dream of her father of serving in the Indian Air Force by getting selected to the Air Force Flying branch.

MANISHA SHETTY

Manisha is the daughter of retired officer of SBI, Manohar Shetty and Ms Malathi Shetty, the headmistress of government school in Manjanady in Kalkatta, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. She has an elder brother, Manith ,who’s employed as a software engineer at Samsung Research and development in Bengaluru. After completing her schooling, she pursued her PUC at St Aloysius PU College, after which she did her BE at Ramaiah College in Bengaluru. After graduating, she worked as a Web Designer for Mercedes Benz Research & Development (India) in Bengaluru.

L- R : Manith (Brother), Manohar Shetty (Dad), Ms Malathi Shetty (Mom) & Manisha

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Manisha said, “My dad was once selected for the Air Force when he was a youth, however, his father opposed it since his elder brother was already serving in the Air Force. Therefore, my dad had the dream of making one of his children an Air Force pilot. He supported and encouraged me to be a pilot, and I think I have fulfilled his dream”.

She further said, “I wrote my AFCAT exam, where I was among 2 lakhs candidates who wrote this exam. Following which I attended my SSB in Mysuru. In my batch, out of the 250 girls, only 59 got selected for the second phase. After various tests over a week, nine of us finally got recommended, after which I cleared the CPSS( computerized pilot selection system) test. This is a mandatory test for flying branch aspirants which is a once in a lifetime test, failing which a candidate cannot serve as a pilot in the Indian army ,navy or airforce. Later, a medical test and stringent physical fitness test were conducted”

“There were 96 vacancies for pilots in the Air Force. However, only 49 were selected. Out of the 49, only 10 are girls and the rest 39 are boys. Generally, those who aspire to join the Air Force get coaching. However, I did not get any training except my dad’s guidance and information from YouTube. In fact, I was recommended by the Indian Army selection board as well and secured all India rank 5. But since there were only four vacancies I missed out by one rank. I continued my efforts towards achieving the goal and succeeded, making my dreams come true”added Manisha.

It is learnt that Manisha was good at sports too, and was a national level basketball player. While in PUC, she was one of the Toppers in the Science batch in the year 2017. She has participated in the All India Nau sainik camp parade being in the NCC and was nominated best cadet from Karnataka Goa directorate. She was very active in NCC, and even though she was an NCC Navy cadet, she opted to join the Air Force to be a Pilot.

In a message to Mangalorean.com, Fr Melwin Mendonca SJ-the Former Principal of St Aloysius PU College said, “I am happy to learn that Manisha Shetty is selected to the flying branch of Indian Air force. It is a proud moment for all of us who have been associated with her during her early studies in Mangalore. I was fortunate to be her Principal at St Aloysius PU College. Besides her regular academic work she was keen to pursue her dream by joining the Air Force wing of NCC. Her focus and hard work towards achieving this admirable feat inspire many young students to dream big in life and serve our country at the frontiers. My heartiest congratulations to Manisha”..

Lt Hariprasad Shetty, the Associate NCC officer at St Aloysius NCC Naval Subunit, Mangaluru says, “Ex L Cdt Manisha Shetty was a very active cadet and participated in the prestigious All India Nau Sainik Camp at INS Kadamba. It’s a major camp in navy NCC. She had a dream of joining the armed forces and she made it. She was a topper in II puc science stream and had 100% participation in all NCC activities. My wishes for her success in her Air Force Career as a Pilot. She has now made our college proud”.

When asked what her message would be to the youth who may want to follow in her footsteps, she replied saying, “A career in the Indian armed forces is a highly respectable one. It gives us an opportunity to serve our country and live a life less ordinary. More youngsters should join organizations like NCC to become more aware about our country and our forces and imbibe a sense of passion towards our elite Defense services.This would encourage them to pursue a career in the forces. This will not only benefit our country but also us as an individual. It’s a lifestyle that cannot be bought. It’s a lifestyle that can only be earned”.

TEAM MANGALOREAN wishes Ms MANISHA SHETTY All Success in her Air Force Career aspiring to become a PILOT. You Go, GIRL!