Alva’s College bagged good ranks in India Today Survey

Moodbidri: Alva’s College, Moodbidri secured several ranks at All India Level in the 25th edition of India Today’s Best Colleges Survey for academic excellence.

The department of PG studies in Journalism and Mass Communication has got 5th and 8th ranks in the best value for money and the lowest fees categories respectively. The department also bagged 40th place in the overall ranking list.

In bachelor degree, BA course has got 124th rank, BCA 131 st rank, BBA got 158th rank and BCom got 159th rank in the entire nation.

India today partnered with Delhi-based market research agency Marketing & Development Research Associates (MDRA) to rank colleges across 14 streams. A total of 112 performance indicators in each stream were clubbed under five broad parameters such as Intake Quality & Governance, Academic Excellence, Infrastructure & Living Experience, Personality & Leadership Development and Career Progression & Placement. The survey also attempted to understand how colleges geared up to handle the pandemic.

Alva’s college, Moodbidrir has fared really well in all the performance indicators of the survey. Thanks to ‘Shape,’ integrated skill enhancement program, which shape the career of each student accompanied with innovative teaching techniques.

The ‘Shape’ is aimed at enhancing employability and entrepreneurship, special coaching for competitive exams, conducting research activities, training for public service sectors, and including various vocational courses, internships.

Since its inception, Alva’s college has a record of securing a large number of ranks in science, commerce and arts streams from Mangalore University. It is also a well-known fact that the college has displayed its outstanding performance in cultural and sports activities, and was awarded ‘Overall Championship’ for 15 consecutive years.

The students from Alva’s have represented various sports and cultural meets at the national and international level, including the Olympics.

Well-equipped laboratories, sprawling sports grounds, stadiums and other infrastructure facilities help the students with their overall personality development.

As many as 32 forums for photography, film making, Wikipedia editing, spirituality, Human resources, psychology, NSS, NCC, Rovers and Rangers etc. encourage the students to take part in co-curricular and extracurricular activities. Moreover, a total of 21 certificate courses on several subjects such as digital banking, financial and investment management, tourism management, tourism management, Human Resource and employee relationships etc. provide industry experience firsthand for all the students.

Students from Alva’s are well placed in many national and international companies. 60% of graduates of the college are already employed in various sectors. The regular campus training and selection process available in the college assisted in this regard.

