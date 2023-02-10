Alva’s College Visually Impaired Triplets Jayesh, Jeevan & Jitesh Clear CA Foundation Exam

Mangaluru: Even though these triplets are visually impaired they were determined to clear the Chartered Accountant Foundation Exam. The visual impairment did not stop t Jayesh, Jeevan, and Jitesh—from achieving something out of the box. The three successfully cleared the Chartered Accountant Foundation Exam recently. All three are 90% visually impaired and studying at Alva’s College, Moodbidri is now preparing itself for the CA intermediate examination. Interestingly, it is learnt that all three of them, who are studying B.Com (CA integrated), write their exams on their own without the help of any scribe.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Jayesh, Jeevan and Jitesh, said that it was their collective wish that they study CA. “We realized this area (CA) is never touched by people with a physical deformity. Becoming a CA has larger career opportunities. As a result, we collectively decide to pursue this field,” the trio explained when asked why they chose CA. The Triplets, aged 20, and residents of Surathkal come from an economically backward family. While their father is a daily wage worker and their mother is a homemaker. They are adopted students of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, which provide free education, accommodation, and coaching. They have completed their grade 10 and PU education in Surathkal. Triplets have scored above 90% in PU Examinations.

They stay in a single room at the college hostel. They added that they study for about four hours daily for the CA examination. “The environment at this campus and help from faculty are a great boost to our dream of becoming a CA,” said Jayesh. For a query from Team Mangalorean as to why they don’t take the help of the scribes to write their exams, the three replied, ” We are not comfortable writing exams with assistance. Instead, we want to write it ourselves and script our success. Many times we have been requested to have scribes, but we have never preferred it. The CA and B.Com exams are given an extra hour to complete. We are happy about it,”.

Among the trio, Jayesh is planning to appear for the CA intermediate exam in May. Rest, Jeevan and Jitesh are eyeing the November exam. Also speaking to Team Mangalorean, Anantha Shayana, the Assistant Professor at Alva’s College, and coordinator for the CA integrated batch said, ” Jayesh, Jitesh and Jeevan were told while taking the admissions that they will not be given any special classes. They cannot see the blackboard. Yet, they make notes fluently on what is being taught in the class. They are very attentive, and their notes are neater than their counterparts. All three have scored above 80% in the B.Com examination so far,”.

Team Mangalorean congratulates the triplets, and wishes them all success in their academic career, and coming out with flying colours in their future exams.

