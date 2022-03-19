Alva’s Education Foundation Felicitates Women Scientists on International Women’s Day

Moodbidri: “Gender equality will lead to prevail a sense of harmony and integrity in the society”, said Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri.

Dr M Mohan Alva was speaking after inaugurating the felicitation programme for women scientists in research, organised by the Women Development Cell of Alva’s College to mark International Women’s Day on March 18, at the Vidyagiri campus here.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mohan Alva said, “Education is the only way forward to empower men and women. The contribution of women in research, education, healthcare, science and technology in the country is highly commendable. The roles played by women in the process of nation-building are often undermined due to ignorance and superstitions”.

Five women- Dr Beena Antony, professor, department of Microbiology, Father Muller Medical College, Dr A Veena Shetty, professor and research coordinator of Microbiology, K S Hegde Medical Academy, Nitte, Dr Bharati P, assistant professor, Department of Microbiology, University College Mangalore, Dr Rekha PD, Director, Yenepoya Research Institute and Dr Mamatha Ballal, professor, Department of Microbiology, Kasturba Medical College- were felicitated on the occasion.

A magazine cover, ‘Athena-Women of Impact’ was also released.