Alva’s Gears-up for ‘International Cultural Jamboree – Culture for Youth Solidarity’ at Moodbidri

Mangaluru: “It is indeed a proud moment for all of us to host the first-ever “International Cultural Jamboree with the theme “Culture for Youth Solidarity”, at Alva’s Education institutions premises, Vidyagiri, Moodbidri from 21 to 27 December 2022. The programme will be held on 100 acres of land with a series of creative activities including Krishi Mela, Food Mela, Science Mela, Pusthaka Mela and Swadeshi Mela. So far, 17 Jamborees were held in our country of which three were held in Karnataka, 2 in Bengaluru and one in Mysuru. So far 26 International Jamborees have been held and this is the first time an International Cultural Jamboree will be held in Moodbidri. The government has trusted us and given us the responsibility to hold the Jamboree in Moodbidri”, said the Chairman of Alva’s Educational Institutions, Dr Mohan Alva during a press meet held at the Shobha Alva’s Guest House Moodbidri here on December 10.

Addressing the media persons Dr Mohan Alva said, “Already 50,000 students from 10 countries including Canada, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have registered their names to take part in the International Cultural Jamboree. Ten thousand trainers and 3000 volunteers will also attend the programme. On December 21, all the students will reach Vidyagiri, Moodbidri for the grand inauguration. For the past three months, we are preparing for the Jamboree. We have made all the arrangements for the accommodation along with food for the participants. In many places, participants do not get proper food and accommodation, they themself have to prepare the food and take part in the Jamboree. But in Alva’s, we will arrange food in 20 places. The food habits of students from various districts, states and countries are different, so we have arranged Chapatis along with rice for the students. Students will also take part in the Swachatha Abhiyan. There will be a Swachatha Andolan in which about 165 kilometres of the streets will be cleaned”.

Dr Alva further said, “Nowadays children have forgotten our culture and it is the need of the hour to bring awareness among the students. To create awareness about our culture, we are organizing the Krishi Mela, Food Mela, Science Mela, Pusthaka Mela and Swadeshi Mela. This will be an International Cultural fest with a crowd of more than 60,000 gathering for the first time in Alva’s Moodbidri. An open stage of 250 feet, will be erected so that people can watch all the programmes. 150 Tiger dancers will perform at a time on the stage. This programme is the first of its kind. Under the theme of “Namma Samskriti Swachch Samskriti,” we will clean the streets of Moodbidri. An exhibition under the theme “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,” will be held. To entertain the students, magic shows will be held and 20 renowned artists will perform 3 shows a day. Puppet shows and kite shows will also be held. In the Science Mela, there will be star watching. ISRO, DRDO, HAL and IAF will be present. Photographers from different countries will arrive at the venue. Cultural programmes will be held every evening with renowned singers like Vijayprakash and Shankar Mahadevan”.

Dr Alva also said, “The International Cultural Jamboree will be held under the theme “Culture for Youth Solidarity”. We will distribute a welcome kit worth Rs 750 to all the participants. The participants will take a walk through the woods to experience the culture of tribes, they will have high rope activities, and a scout exhibition. We have allowed every student to exhibit his/her talent. For the first time, 150 tribal students will take part in the Jamboree. Nearly Rs 30 to 35 Crore will be spent and the government has already sanctioned Rs 10 crore and assured to release more funds for the programme. When we do such activities, the public should join hands and contribute towards this programme. If the public would support our programme financially, we need not depend on the government. I urge the general public and companies to donate through CSR funds towards a good cause. I also request the media to highlight this issue and encourage the public to support this programme financially”.

The organizers have appealed to the general public to contribute generously and encourage the organizers with blessings and sponsorship in kind or in form of donations for the event. The Donations may be transferred through RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, or UPI to the Bank Account:

International Cultural Jamboree

A/c No 922020034335012, Axis bank,

IFSC: UTIB0001901

Moodbidri Branch,

Information Officer Raviraj, Jagannath Shetty Bala, Prakash and Srinivas Indaje were also present.