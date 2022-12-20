Alva’s Moodbidri All Set to Inaugurate International Cultural Jamboree

Preparations for Bharat Scouts and Guides International Cultural Jamboree have reached their final stage. Delegates from all over the world and various parts of India arrived here at Swaraj Maidan, Moodbidri, making it one of the most significant registration drives ever witnessed. Students of Scouts and Guides and Rangers and Rovers have been divided as per their districts and states and have been allotted to different blocks which are monitored by various blockheads.

default

Kit provision

Participants of the International Cultural Jamboree have been provided with a kit of 15 items each which includes water bottles, notepads and various other stationery items.

Food provisions

Preparations for meals start at 4 am here at various centres on Alva’s campus. Participants are served with piping meals three times a day in their respective hostels. Every day five different varieties of desserts are cooked to suit the culinary taste of the participants. GSB, Jain and Brahmin-style coastal cuisines are served here.

Live telecast of the program

For the convenience of the masses, the entire event will be live telecasted on Alva’s Education Foundation YouTube channel. The link to the channel will be made available in a form of a QR Code and will be posted at various points throughout the campus. Those who have smartphones can access the live telecast easily.



