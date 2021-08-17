Spread the love



















Alva’s Niraamaya- a Multi-Speciality Hospital Inaugurated

Moodubidire/Mangaluru: Alva’s Niraamaya, a multi-speciality AYUSH hospital was inaugurated at Sundari Ananda Alva Campus, Vidyagiri here on Sunday, 15 August 2021. Anand Alva, father of Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, inaugurated the hospital which is exclusively reserved for treatment of diseases and maintenance of health through Ayurveda and Naturopathy systems of medicine.

AYURVEDA SECTION

Ayurvedic treatments including Panchakarma therapies, Keraleeya Ayurveda therapies, Kayakalpa (rejuvenation and de-stress), Anushastra chikitsa (para-surgical treatments like Kshar Sutra for fistula and piles, agnikarma for joint disorders, kshara karma for piles, raktamokshana for skin and joint disorders), Kriyakalpa (Eye and ENT treatments), pregnancy and post-delivery care, therapeutic yoga and physiotherapy are available at affordable rates in the hospital.

Specialities

The hospital provides specialized and dedicated treatments for diseases like paralysis, and other neurological disorders, arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, spine care (spondylitis, disc problem), lifestyle disorders, obesity management, PCOD and other gynae disorders, eye and ENT diseases, sports medicine, Kalari Marma Chikitsa, infertility, Paediatrics, treatment and counseling for various psychological disorders and Post COVID health care.

Packages

Rejuvenation packages for one day, three days, seven days, fourteen days, and twenty one days are available in the hospital.

NATUROPATHY SECTION

Alva’s Niraamaya offers a wide range of facilities such as hydro-therapy, acupuncture, acupressure and reflexology, diet therapy, massage therapy, Sauna therapy and therapeutic yoga.

Naturopathy treatments for various disorders such as obesity, hypertension, insomnia, musculoskeletal disorders, metabolic disorders, diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism, PCOD, infertility, psoriasis, eczema, rheumatoid arthritis, back pain, stroke, paralysis, post-covid care, and immunity improvement are available in the hospital.

Facilities:

Alva’s Niraamaya offers deluxe and standard rooms for accommodation. It has well equipped, hygienic therapy rooms for Ayurveda and Naturopathy treatments, dedicated diet section and wifi facilities in the hospital.

