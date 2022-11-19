Amar Kaushik divulges the reason for casting Varun Dhawan in ‘Bhediya’

‘Bhediya’ director Amar Kaushik revealed why he roped in Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for his film. Amar, who is known for directing films such as ‘Stree’, ‘Bala’, ‘Sone Bhi Do Yaaro’ and many more, shared how he approached the actor with the script.

He said: “Varun himself came to me and told me that he wanted to be a Bhediya (wolf). The moment he said this I was like you are too cute and don’t look like a Bhediya. Listening to this, Varun literally acted like a Bhediya which blew my mind and that is how we got our Bhediya.”

Amar is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with the cast of his film ‘Bhediya’ including the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal.

‘Bhediya’ is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The story revolves around a man Bhaskar (played by Varun) and there is a twist in the story when he is bit by a wolf one night due to which he gets some special powers and can turn into a werewolf on full moon nights. Furthermore, Amar shared that his family thinks that he has achieved something big as he is finally appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He added: “My father is here (in Mumbai) and wanted to visit ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ but I was like I’m visiting the show for the first time. My dad was like you have finally made a film as you are invited to the show. More than me, my sister who stays in Canada could not contain her excitement and told my dad ‘Papa, Amar is going on Kapil’s show. Somewhere I was feeling my appearance on the show is more talked about than my film.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.