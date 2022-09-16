Amarinder Singh to join BJP on September 19

Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Amarinder Singh will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 19.

New Delhi: Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Amarinder Singh will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 19.

PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said that Singh will also announce the merger of his party with the BJP the same day.

He said that a few former MLAs will also join the BJP along with Singh on September 19.

Speculations of Amarinder Singh joining the BJP had grown stronger after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12.

“Had a very productive meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussed various issues pertaining to national security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab,” Singh had tweeted after meeting Shah.

Singh had floated his own party after quitting the Congress last year citing humiliation by the grand-old party.

The two-time chief minister of Punjab had fought the assembly elections in the state earlier this year in alliance with the BJP as well as Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

His party – Punjab Lok Congress – though had failed to get even a single seat during the assembly elections.

Singh himself had lost from his home turf Patiala urban constituency.

Like this: Like Loading...