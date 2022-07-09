Amarnath; All Help to Rescue Stranded Kannadigas: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: The cloudburst at Amarnath has claimed 15 lives. According to initial reports, presently more than 100 Kannadigas are on Amarnath Yatra. The state government has taken every possible measure to rescue them, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons he said, Kannadigas from the state who are on Amarnath Yatra are safe. There is no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the J & K government and the union government.

“We have launched a helpline for the purpose. Already about 15-20 Yatris have contacted us seeking help and providing information about their current location. Rescue operations would be launched immediately to bring them back. Officials of the union government, BSF and ITBP are engaged in the rescue operations. The State Chief Secretary is in direct contact with the union government. Those in trouble could contact the helpline so that they could be rescued immediately,” Bommai said.

Details of the helpline

NDRF–011-23438252, 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline–0914-2496240

Temple Board Helpline–0194-2313149