Amathe Vikram IPS takes Charge as SP of Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: The newly appointed superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada district, Amathe Vikram took charge of his office here, on February 1.

The state government issued a transfer order on January 31.

Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan IPS, who had taken charge as the SP of Dakshina Kannada on 2 April 2021, has been transferred as the Superintendent of State Intelligence.

Amathe Vikram IPS who was posted to Dakshina Kannada district was working as the Superintendent of Police State Intelligence.

Like this: Like Loading...