Amazing Murals on the Wall Totally Destroyed by Construction Work, Pollution & Weather

Spread the love



















Amazing Murals on the 1350 feet Wall from District Wenlock Hospital to Clock Tower Totally Destroyed by Construction Work, Pollution and Weather.

Mangaluru: Curious about fun painted walls that are found around you in Mangaluru city? They are the handiwork of the growing tribe of artists who mix messages with fun. White cube is not passé but there are those who want to go beyond, whose canvas doesn’t fit into the confines of a gallery. In Mangaluru, this clique of young and restless who claimed the City streets and walls and have literally painted the town red. Look around and you will find it in most places on the walls of dilapidated buildings, under flyovers, colleges, and even on the walls of a College and police station. This has lapped up the city street art like never before.

MURALS HOW THEY LOOKED IN 2017…..

A wall is a wall, whether it is plain, peeling or broken. But it is much more when it is painted with flowers, peoples culture and tradition, Environment awareness, citizens lifestyle, animals and mystical beings. It is called Street Art. Graffiti also has gone way beyond the single dimension of the wall and we can find paintings in other urban elements, turning corners and playing with perspectives creating dramatic effects and original dynamic scenes. This is Street Art. The principal objective of Mural is to prevent littering, urinating, pasting film and advertisement posters on the walls, and also for the beautification of the city. The project was also aimed at promoting tourism. Curious about fun painted walls coming up around you in Mangaluru city? (Ref: RKM-Swachh M’luru’ Artists Bring Awareness Among Public Through Murals)

And one such dilapidated wall that had got a facelift with amazing murals is the 1350 ft long compound wall from Government Wenlock Hospital till the Clock Tower in the City. A team of 25 artists and volunteers from Aaditatva Arts-Mangaluru and Mahalas Arts School- Mangaluru, under the leadership of Shailesh Kotian and Vikram Shetty have in the past done painting on few walls around the City. Many citizens have appreciated and complimented the great art-work of these artists on public walls, which aim in bringing awareness to various issues. had given a new look to this compound wall which stretches from Hampankatta Circle till the Clock Tower. The artists gave an extreme-makeover to this wall with paintings showing the Kambla (Buffalo Race), Culture and Tradition of Kudla, City’s Coastline, Venkataramana Temple Car Festival etc, and also messages to bring awareness on keeping Mangaluru clean. These artists did infuse the neglected and dilapidated walls with new life.

MURALS HOW THEY LOOK NOW IN 2021…..

Among the murals, a non-functional electric transformer on the University Compound wall had been painted to resemble a cupboard filled with books. The faces of two kids were drawn on either side of the cupboard as if calling to read books. Quite a unique idea of the artists! Also on the centre of this compound wall was the painting of Ravindra Kalabhavan, which is now renovated. There were also paintings on tribal dance, education, water conservation and Swachh Mangaluru campaign. There was a mural related to the prevention of Malaria, painted on Wenlock Hospital’s compound wall.

These artists had worked in association with Ramakrishna Math in painting this wall to mark the celebration of the 200th Swachh Mangaluru campaign of the Math which was on 12 February 2017. Speaking to Team Mangalorean during painting work, Artist Shailesh had said, “Apart from presenting kambla and kooli anka (cockfight), the paintings will present messages related to education and about the objective of Swachh Mangaluru. The paintings on the compound wall of Government Wenlock Hospital will be on health. Prime colours are being used to make the paintings more appealing. We have been painting several walls in the city with a view to sensitize people about keeping the city clean and beautiful. This is voluntary work and we use normal acrylic paints for our masterpieces. The idea behind the artwork is to preserve an art form and also create awareness among the people to preserve their surroundings and lead a healthy life. The initiative is aimed at keeping the area from turning into a garbage dump. Our team plans to give a makeover to other such neglected areas in the city as well.”

Also speaking to Team Mangalorean, Eekagamyananda, convenor, Swachh Mangaluru campaign had said, “The Swachh Mangaluru campaign has attracted many youngsters and thereby inspiring them to work for society. Giving a facelift to the walls along the busy roads is the best way to express the seriousness of the residents of Mangaluru in keeping the city clean. This is also a way for artists, who are associated with Swachh Mangaluru for several weeks, to display their art. The walls are being painted to send a message of harmony, peace and progress, which are the essence of our social lives. These artists have given a new look to the Kottara flyover also”.

But sadly and unfortunately three years later, all these beautiful murals have been totally destroyed by the ongoing construction work of MCC and MSCL, who don’t even care if they damage others property or structures. The destruction of the murals is also due to the weather and pollution. Looking at the present pathetic conditions of these murals where lots of efforts had been put by the artists, care should have taken in preserving these murals, and not just IGNORE them- and that’s what we are seeing the results of.

Inconclusive, as per my perspective, ” Message on the wall through creative paintings is a well-thought idea, which brings awareness among the people to keep the city tidy. Everything is about photography and digital images today. This is a different type of art. People, especially children, do not get a chance to see things of beauty, so all this will be converted to good ideas. On the other hand, the deplorable state of the paintings is easily noticed by the general public. But sadly some of the earlier paintings on the city walls have faded and covered in dust, few posters, streaks of urine and gobs of spit: That’s how the city corporation’s imaginative project to decorate the city has ended up. The condition of some of the past paintings on the walls is very bad. At some places, the paintings are covered by paan spit and posters. MCC should renovate them as the paintings looked really good when they were fresh.

The paintings would be more effective where people have time to stand, look, ponder, and reflect on the heritage, for example at a park or playground. The city administration along with Ramakrishna Math should also involve art students in this project of wall paintings. That will enhance the creativity of the paintings. They should also improve the quality of paints to prevent them from fading away. Great art-work with meaningful messages to the public. City authorities and the Math should take care of these paintings so that they don’t fade out soon like it had happened to the earlier paintings on the City walls.

On paper, the law forbids this but in the absence of action against the culprits, City’s denizens can only despair at the helplessness of the law against such culprits. No vacant space is sought to be spared by the civic vandals – public walls, etc – and the scars and the disfigurement remain for months and years. Seems like despite strict laws against defacement of public places, citizens still openly flout them with posters, spit, writings etc on public walls, traffic sign etc- So, What is the point of spending so much money on painting walls when our officials don’t know how to maintain them or take action against those who deface them? The unlawful act can be prevented only if people defacing or destroying the walls are punished.