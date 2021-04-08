‘Ambitious ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ will be Launched on Friday’- Minister K S Eshwarappa

Spread the love



















‘Ambitious ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ (Catch The rain) will be Launched on Friday in Hubballi ‘- Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa addressing a press meet in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa addressing a press meet in Mangaluru at Hotel Goldfinch said, “The ambitious Jal Shakti Abhiyan aka Çatch the rain’ mooted by PM Narendra Modi will be launched in Hubballi on Friday, 9 April 2021. The Abhiyan proposes to rejuvenate water bodies across the state in 100 days before the onset of the monsoon. Padmashri award-winning social worker Mahesh Sharma will launch the Abhiyan in the presence of Union Minister Prahalad Joshi and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.”

He further said, “The Prime Minister had launched the Abhiyan on 22 march and Zilla Panchayats and district administrations across the state have commenced work. The Abhiyan intends to promote rainwater harvesting on a mega-scale by rejuvenating water bodies in rural areas. It includes rejuvenation of tanks, removing silt from Raja kaluves, construction of tanks at the gram panchayat level, removing silt from tanks, restoring tank bunds, repairing tank water distribution canals, construction of bunds and open wells/agricultural ponds on the land of farmers who own less than 5 acres, rejuvenation of temple kalyanis, construction of multi-arch check dams, rainwater harvesting system on government buildings, afforestation and many more”.

“The respective Deputy commissioners have been assigned the responsibilities of ensuring coordination between different stakeholder departments for the effective implementation of the Abhiyan. In-charge ministers of districts and jurisdictional MLAs would spearhead the movement at the district and taluk levels. There would be continuous monitoring of the progress of the programme. Available resources under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme would be utilized to undertake the Abhiyan. The Abhiyan will address the water woes of rural areas to a considerable extent” added Eshwarappa.

Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and S Angara, Zilla panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod, legislators from the district and others were present during the press meet.