Spread the love



















Ambulance Carrying Patient Jumps Divider, Hits Bridge Wall at Mabukala

Udupi: In a lucky escape an ambulance carrying a patient to Manipal hospital went out of control after one of its tyres burst. The Ambulance jumped the divider and crashed into the wall of the Bridge, before coming to a halt on NH66 near Mabukala here on September 16.

According to an eyewitness, an ambulance carrying a sick child from Uttarkannda district to Manipal Hospital, while approaching the Mabukala Bridge, lost control as one of its tyres burst. As a result, the vehicle jumped the divider to the other side of the highway and crashed into the wall of the Bridge.

In the incident, the mother of the sick child was severely injured. Both the child and the mother were shifted to the hospital in another ambulance.

The Kota Police Visited the spot and are investigating.

Like this: Like Loading...