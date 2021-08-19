Spread the love



















AMC organizes a Talk on ‘KPME ACT 2007 & Its Legal Challenges’ by Dr Raviprakash K

Mangaluru: The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC)-Mangaluru Chapter under the leadership of Dr Sachinanda Rai hosted their FIRST program of this annual calendar with a talk by invited speaker Dr Raviprakash K, the Chairman, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Litigation Cell Puttur, and Consultant Surgeon at Dhanvanthari Hospital, Puttur, which was held on Wednesday, 18 August at IMA Hall, Hampankatta, Mangaluru.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the traditional lamp by the Chief Guest Dr Raviprakash K, joined by Dr B Sachidananda Rai-President of AMC-Mangaluru; Dr Siddharth M Shetty- Secretary-AMC, Mangaluru; Dr Prakash Harishchansdra- Treasurer-AMC; DR GG Laxman Prabhu-AMC Bulletin Editor; Dr Sathish Bhat- President Elect-AMC; Dr Vatsala Kamath- Vice President-AMC; Dr Divakar Rao and Dr Shubhakar Bhandary- Advisdory committee Members-AMC among others.

Dr B Sachidananda Rai -President of AMC-Mangaluru Chapter

In his welcome address Dr Sachidananda Rai said, “It is with humility that I accepted the responsibility of being the President of AMC- Mangaluru. There are a lot of challenges ahead, but also opportunities to build on what my esteemed predecessors have established. A very strong and active fraternity and platform for our colleagues to demonstrate solidarity, interact and express their views and support the causes of the medical profession. This year’s theme is ‘UNITY AT ALL TIMES’, and it’s my sincere request to all the AMC members to show your continued support in this endeavour. And one of the mantras for this year that has been adopted is “I SHALL NOT JOUST”. Those principles when inculcated will result in greater camaraderie and unity. One of my main goals this year is to establish a YouTube platform to ensure more effective communication of our stand and views on healthcare issues to the general public”.

Dr GG Laxman Prabhu-the Editor of ‘AMICUS’ the bulletin of AMC-Mangaluru

Following the welcome address, the first official bulletin of the AMC Mangaluru named “AMICUS” edited by Dr G G Laxman Prabhu and Dr Nandakishor was released. Speaking to Team Mnagalorean about “AMICUS”, Dr GG Laxman Prabhu said, “It is a portmanteau hybrid combining the words., AMICO (Freind) and FOCUS, AMI from Amico and CUS from Focus. The well-known expression AMICUS CURIAE or Friend at the Court provided inspiration for the title. Associations serve as a court of conscience to it’s members who strive for excellence regardless. Thus the title AMICUS brings the concept into focus. AMICUS has ‘AMC’ in it, Í’in it our identity incorporated, ÚS’in it which is ‘WE’, all brought into focus in the form of a newsletter”.

After the introduction of the speaker Dr Raviprakash K by Dr Satish Bhat -the President Elect, the speaker delivered the informative and elaborate speech on the topic “KPME ( KARNATAKA PRIVATE MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT ) ACT 2007 & It’s Legal Challenges’. Dr Raviprakash continued saying-” The KPME Act 2007 was enacted with the objective to promote and regulate Private Medical Establishments and set a minimum standard of health care in the state. It is significant to note that the government has excluded its own establishments from within the purview of the act. This move to keep itself out is to be seen only as deliberate and not by oversight or by accident.

“The Constitution of India provides for the health of its subjects in the concurrent list. So administration of health care and delivery, both preventive and curative care for the masses, is within the domain of the governments. Nobody can disagree on this principle. This is precisely why there are government hospitals established and functioning by both the state and central governments. The Bhore committee in the Sixties had recommended various measures and goals to the government in terms of achieving doctor population ratio, doctor nurse ratio, population bed ratio, trained dais, multipurpose workers etc, to be fulfilled in order to be a meaningful service towards health of the nation or of the state, about which the successive governments have paid least attention and priority, which is why we are here, having this apologetic state of affairs prevailing at the government establishments”.

“Due to the growing population and its growing health care needs there was and is always an opportunity for an individual doctor or a group of entrepreneurs to establish and run a private medical establishment and service in its own right, functioning in addition to and supplementary to the government health care service. If innumerable number of private medical establishments, hospitals and clinics alike and various other health care provider services by private entities have proliferated and cropped up in every nook and corner of streets or in a residential complexes etc. it is only to be seen as a manifestation of poor administration, void of policy decisions or lack of foresight or of planning on the part of the government. Now, to relegate the responsibility of giving health care to more private institutions will only make matters worse, not better for the State”.

“It need not be emphasized that private medical establishments can never do justice to the population as much as any government medical establishment would naturally do at a cost and as effectively as is possible. Therefore to expect private medical establishments to carry out governments responsibilities is the height of absurdity and foolhardiness. The government spending will likely be misappropriated or its officers will be burdened with the additional duty of overseeing that such misappropriation does not occur at the hands of these sundry entities, which is a herculean task, not warranted”.

“Lack of facilities in the government hospitals is what is driving the private entities to establish more hospitals. Lack of facilities in government hospitals is what is driving the people mad. Lack of facilities in government hospitals is what the government must be worried about most. Lack of facilities in government hospitals is what the government must set right urgently, on a high priority. That is where the solution lies, for the poor and ill affording people to get reasonable care and comfort, about which the administrative babus must advise the government. Therefore strengthening or tightening the KPME Act and controlling the Medical officers in the private sector in order to bridge the gap of appalling lack of facility in the government set up is to be seen as a recipe for more trouble and more chaos”.

“Honourable Justice Vikramjit Sen and the committee led by him had in fact advised the government very diligently and in clear words. But the Government chose to look the other way. With this in mind, it behoves every citizen of this state to challenge the KPME Act so as to limit the deleterious effects the act is poised to confer upon the state”.

HOW TO CHALLENGE KPME ACT:

First of all there can be no such law or an enactment by a government to regulate only private entities, excluding itself from the act. When in reality most medical establishments are run by the government itself all over the state and lack of facilities in them is glaring, venturing into setting minimum standards in private medical establishments is not a gateway to good health, rather, is a profound opportunity for harassment and corruption. Going through the act, it can be seen that the heading of the act by itself is discriminatory. The classification of medical establishments into private and government is discrimination under the constitution, hence unconstitutional. This unconstitutionality has been in existence for the past several years. Not a single soul had challenged it, even though it was indeed challengeable. So the government thought that everything was honky-dory. Now, when the act is challenged on its constitutionality ground, the government has squarely become answerable and has been caught in a fix of its own making.

The legal luminaries of our state have on several occasions, on different platforms and in different circumstances, under different backgrounds, as authorities, or as guest speakers, or as right thinking persons have clearly and critically hinted to the public that this law needs to be challenged. It was for us to just take it forward. These luminaries include retired Honourable Chief Justice of the State of Karnataka, Justice Sri Vikramjit Sen, who has also held the post of Supreme Court Judge, Honourable Justice of the High Court of Karnataka and also past Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sri N. Santhosh Hegde, who had also held the coveted post of The Lokayukta of Karnataka, and the past honourable Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Justice M. F. Saldanha.

The act is under challenge now before the court. If the court finds merit in the challenge, it is only a matter of time that the government hospitals will all look like and work like private hospitals. When that happens, the people will find that government hospitals are good or better than sundry private hospitals. Those sundry private hospitals will have no option, but to give better care than government hospitals giving service in the locality nearby them. Then the time will be ripe for the government to regulate all medical establishments including its own and insist on a minimum standard of care. That will be good governance. Government must lead from the front. A socialistic welfare state would then and only then become truly available to her people.

Now that the KPME Act is under challenge by a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court with IMA Litigation Cell Puttur as Petitioner, the Government having been restrained through an interim order by the Hon’ble Court not to proceed with any coercive or precipitate action in so far as the petitioners are concerned, it only reinforces the fact that there is merit in the argument that the Act is unconstitutional. The general public and doctors and medical establishments alike who have been victimized or can foresee themselves to be victimized in the future at the hands of this unconstitutional piece of law must take the pain of impleading themselves either individually or in groups or as associations.

A law that is unconstitutional which lacks legal competence and transgresses the fundamental rights of any entity or individual can be struck down by the Court as unconstitutional. That may happen only when it is challenged and challenged well. The more people find it and join to plead it so more force the matter gets, more pressure mounts on the State as well as the judiciary to adjudicate well with good reasoning. A poorly debated and enacted law with plenty of ambiguities and lack of purpose opens for endless litigation burdening the judiciary is pointed out by the current Chief Justice Sri N. V. Ramana. This fact is amply exemplified in this instance.

Therefore the way forward is in keeping the challenge alive and kicking and mounting the pressure up by not just one group but many either in individual capacity or collectively or through their respective associations. Limiting all of one’s effort to just Lamenting, crying in the wilderness, sulking and expressing views in mass media will not bear any fruit. However, if the writ becomes unsuccessful, well, I see that nothing is lost except some loss of face perhaps, but an honest try at challenging it is surely worth its salt, in the interest of the State, Justice and Equity.

Following the talk there was Discussion and a few doctors in the audience posed a few questions, which were answered by Dr Raviprakash. The Vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Prakash Harishchandra, followed by a sumptuous dinner, where the speaker interacted with the doctors in clarifying their doubts. Strict Covid-19 protocol was followed- and if you notice the dignitaries on the dais with no mask- it was on the request of the photographer/journo to remove the mask for a quick photoshoot?

ABOUT THE SPEAKER DR RAVIPRAKASH K:

Dr Raviprakash K, the Chairman, Indian Medical association (IMA ) Litigation Cell Puttur, and Consultant Surgeon at Dhanvanthari Hospital, Puttur, His important Achievements are- Professor of Surgery; Working President, Doctors Harassment Committee State IMA; Chairman IMA Litigation Cell, Puttur; Challenged KPME Act in High Court; Published illustrative clinical photograph in Bailey and Love.; Published surgical demonstration of surgery CD in State ASI; Conducted Laparoscopic Surgical Workshops and demonstrations; Chaired sessions in Surgical conferences, Trauma and presented Papers.

Like this: Like Loading...