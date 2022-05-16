AMC Premier League Cricket Tournament- A Cricket Tourney by the Doctors, For the Doctors!

AMC (Association of Medical Consultants- Mangalore Chapter) Premier League Cricket Tournament- A Cricket Tourney by the Doctors, For the Doctors! ‘Kumble Tigers’ owned by Dr Yusuf Kumble of Indiana hospital won Rs 1 Lakh Cash Prize as Winners; and “Ajith Warriors” owned by Dr Ajith Kumar M of Tejasvini hospital won Rs 50,000 as Runner-Up. Both Owners as Generous and Good Samaritans donated the prize money for a Good Cause. The match was played at Sahyadri College Cricket Ground, Adyar-Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Doctors gone Cricketers!- that’s right. And for that matter, this was a Cricket Tournament exclusively planned by the Doctors, For the Doctors. It was a day, that too on a Saturday, that a bunch of doctors from the local and nearby Mangaluru left their stethoscopes back on their office tables, and hung their white coat on the hanger, and headed on to the Sahyadri College Cricket Ground, to involve themselves fully in the spirit of Cricket, to vie for the AMC Premier League Cricket Tournament Trophy, including Rs one lakh cash prize for the winning team, and Rs 50,000 for the Runners-Up. So, all you people who had visited your favourite doctors on Saturday for treatment and were out of luck not to find your physician, including RMO of District Wenlock Hospital Dr Julian Saldanha-the simple reason was they were all the Sahyadri College Ground for the BIG Cricket Tournament

The Cricket tournament which started around 2.30 pm on Saturday afternoon, lasted till midnight. A total of six different teams namely ‘SACHI STRIKERS’ owned Dr Sachidanand Rai and Dr Haridas Rai (Mentor); “HANSI HURRICANES”owned by Dr Hansraj Alva and Dr Anand Venugopal (Mentor); “PAVANS PANTHERS” owned Dr Pavan Hegde and Dr Habib (Mentor); “RAJ ROYALS” owned Dr Rajesh Shetty and Dr Ranjan (Mentor); “KUMBLE TIGERS” owned by Dr Yusuf Kumble and Sandeep Raj (Mentor) ; and “AJITH WARRIORS’ owned by Dr. Ajith Kumar and Dr Srikanth Rai (Mentor). This is the FIRST AMC Premier League Cricket Tournament.

“AJITH WARRIORS” team consisted of Dr Vinay B S • Dr Avinash K • Dr Anoop Hegde • Dr Sumanth Nayak • Dr Shashank Kotian • Dr Vivek Kaje • Dr Prajwal Bhat • Dr Aejaz Ahmed • Dr Pracheth R • Dr Govind Raj Bhat • Dr Suhas N K • Dr Goutham M K • Dr Arvind P • Dr Santhosh Kumar ( Including owner Dr. Ajith Kumar and Dr Srikanth Rai (Mentor)

“HANSI HURRICANES” team consisted of Dr Mithun Shetty • Dr Suraj Shetty • Dr Vishwas Pai • Dr Gautham Kamble • Dr Jassim Usman • Dr Sharaschandra S • Dr Mahesh Bhat • Dr Rajendra A • Dr Chethan Raj • Dr Mahesh S • Dr Tony Jacob • Dr Fardeen Shariff •Dr Sadananda Naik B • Dr Julian Saldanha (owner Dr Hansraj Alva and Dr Anand Venugopal (Mentor)

“PAVAN PANTHERS” team consisted of Dr Vinay P G • Dr Rahul Nambiar • Dr Nithish Bhandary • Dr Skanda Moorthy • Dr Murali Krishna V • Dr Gandeeva Ramesh • Dr Nagesh K R • Dr Suhitha G • Dr Abhishek Krishna • Dr Ganesh M K • Dr Suraj Hegde • Dr Mayur Rai • Dr Srikrishna Acharya • Dr Pradeep Shenoy (Owner Dr Pavan Hegde and Dr Habib (Mentor)

“KUMBLE TIGERS” team consisted of Dr Pradeep Senapathi • Dr Tanush Shetty • Dr Varun Bhaskar •Dr Nikhil Kemminje • Dr Harish E • Dr Kiran Shetty • Dr Anand I P • Dr Vishnu P S • Dr Muruga • Dr Johan Sunny • Dr Krishnaraj H K • Dr Mohammad Nawaz • Dr Rachan • Dr Rajkumar ( Owner Dr Yusuf Kumble and Sandeep Raj (Mentor)



“RAJ ROYALS” team consisted of Dr Vinod Nayak • Dr Ananth Somayaji • Dr Manjunath Kamath • Dr Nandakishore B • Dr Shah Alam • Dr Pundalik Baliga • Dr Arvind Rai •Dr Pradumnya B • Dr Somesh Ms • Dr Nabeel Beeran • Dr Gurunandan V • Dr Avaneesh Bhandary • Dr Deepak Shedde • Dr Sudesh Shetty (owner Dr Rajesh Shetty and Dr Ranjan (Mentor)

“SACHI STRIKERS” team consisted of Dr Murali Shankar Bhat •Dr Abhishek •Dr Pramal Shetty • Dr Shuaib Ahmed • Dr Shankar Nag •Dr Narendra Pai •Dr Harish B G •Dr Amith Kumar T •Dr Nikhil • Sandeep A S •Dr M S Kannur • Ahris V F •Dr Laxman S • Sathish Bhat (Owner Dr Sachidanand Rai and Dr Haridas Rai (Mentor)

Even though the cricket tournament had started at 2.30 pm in the afternoon, the formal inauguration was done at 6 pm by Dr Manjunath Bhandary-the MLC and Chairman of Sahyadri Institution joined by Dr Sachidanand Rai-President, Dr Sandeep Rai-Past President, and Dr Siddharth Shetty-Secretary respectively of AMC-Mangalore Chapter. In his inaugural address Dr Manjunath Bhandary complimenting the initiative taken by Dr Sachidanand Shetty in launching this tourney said, ” Cricket tournaments like these will help to strengthen the bond between the doctors. It’s nice to see that a bevy of doctors with great enthusiasm and zeal have come forward to take part in this game. Such a tournament combines us in a single platform and helps us to bring unity among us”. He opined that such tournaments should be organized frequently as it helps to get relief from the routine work. The event not only saw the doctors in action on the cricket field, but even their kith and kin had lots of fun and frolic on a beautiful “Saturday Afternoon & Night Fever”?

After a big tussle on the field between the six teams in this six over each match, in the finals the “Nitte university Cup ” and a cash prize of Rs one Lakh was won by “Kumble Tigers” owned by Dr Yusuf Kumble by defeating “Ajith Warriors” owned by Dr Ajith Kumar. Nitte university was the title sponsor of the tournament. During the prize distribution ceremony, Dr Yusuf the owner of the winning team decided to donate the prize money of Rs 1 lakh to charity and Dr Ajithkumar owner of runner up team donated the prize money of Rs 50, 000 for Lions Artificial limb Center Mangaluru .

The Man of the Final Match was Dr Nikhil Kemminje of “Kumble Tigers” , Best Bowler of the tournament was Dr Pradeep Senapathi of Kumble Tigers and Best Batsman of the tournament was Dr Vinay B S of “Ajith Warriors”. Dr Sachidananda Rai-the President and Dr Sandeep Rai past president and Dr Siddharth Shetty secretary Dr Prakash Harishchandra treasure of AMC Mangaluru distributed the prizes. The eloquent commentators for the tournament were Dr Julian Saldanha (RMO Wenlock Hospital), Dr Vishwas Pai (A J Hospital) and Dr Varun Rai (Tejasvini Hospital) The tournament was sponsored by A J Hospital, KMC Hospital, Indiana Hospital, Federal Bank, Nitte Deemed to be University, SRK Life Services, ARM Motors, dealers for KIA SUV’s, ByTheWay Lounge, among others.

While the wives of the doctors enjoyed cheering up their hubbies on the field, their children engaged themselves in various games organized for them, which fetched them attractive prizes bought by their daddies? And in case you were hungry, there was sumptuous snacks/drinks/buffet, including sugar-cane juice, ice Cream etc catered by “ByTheWay”Lounge, Mannagudda and by Snacks by Attane Seafood Restaurant, Garodi, Mangaluru – The event was more of a ‘Carnival’ than a real ‘ Cricket Tournament’- and everyone enjoyed it. As they say “Winning is not important, but participation is important”, all the players of the six teams played with enthusiasm and in cricket spirit, with fun without any enmity or hate, with a motto “Doctors in Unity”, at Workplace and also on Cricket Field? Thanks to Dr Sachi and his team for putting up a great show, probably ONE of its kind in the history of AMC-Mangaluru. Good job, doctors!