‘Amchi Bhoin’ with Mluru Roots Dr Cynthia Menezes appointed Bluru University VC

Mangaluru: It is indeed a proud moment for Mangaloreans that a daughter of the Soil has been appointed as VICE CHANCELLOR of BANGALORE UNIVERSITY effective 10 June 2022 by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot- and she is “Amchi Bhoin'( Our Sister) having Mangaluru Roots Dr Cynthia Menezes Prabhu, originally from Ashoknagar in Mangaluru, now settled in Bengaluru.

Dr. Cynthia Menezes Prabhu took charge from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Venugopal K.R., on Friday evening. The tenure of Prof. Venugopal ends on June 12 afternoon. But, June 11 and 12 are holidays. So, the Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of the university Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Dr. Menezes as the Vice-Chancellor with effect from June 10.

Dr CYNTHIA MENEZES PRABHU

Taking over Charge as Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University from outgoing VC Dr Venugopal K R

Daughter of Casmir and Lucy Menezes, among seven children, Dr Cynthia belonged to St Dominic Church-Ashoknagar in the City. Having completed her schooling at Lady Hill High School in the year 1978, and in 1977 she was crowned as “Miss International Giant’ by Giants International-Mangalore Chapter. After completing her PUC at St Agnes College,Mangaluru, she did her BBM studies at SDM College, MG Road, Mangaluru, securing the SIXTH Rank.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean over the phone, Dr Cynthia said that during her entire schooling until PUC, every year she bagged the prize for Best Catechism Student. After B BM, she did her MBA at Mangalore University, Konaje, which was the First batch of MU and she got the THIRD Rank in the year 1982-83. Later she moved to Kuwait, and after a few years returned back to Bengaluru. She was a lecturer for 12th standard commerce and management papers in the Carmel School and Indian School, Kuwait, between 1988 and 1990. Dr Cynthia was also the computer instructor at Polyglot Language Institute, Kuwait, during the same period.

Married to Keith, who is now retired after being employed in the Gulf, Dr Cynthia has one son, Daniel, who runs his own IT firm in Bengaluru. Dr. Cynthia Menezes Prabhu MBA, Ph.D. Specialization: Marketing, International Business & Systems, is working as a Professor, in CBSMS, BUB. She has to her credit MBA, PhD and over 25 years teaching experience with 15 years in Post Graduation Level. Has successfully guided 13 PhD s in Management. She has several National and International publications to her credit.

Dr Cynthia’s Parents Casmir & Lucy Menezes, Mangaluru

…..With Her Husband Keith Menezes….

……and with Her Son Daniel

She has published over a hundred academic articles. She has been Keynote Speaker and Chairperson in Technical Sessions at National and International Conferences. She has been Speaker for AICTE funded FDPs, HRDC. She has conducted workshops on Media Management for Managers and Project Management. Her areas of Interest are in International Business, Quantitative Techniques and Systems.

She is a Columnist for Magazines and Writer for Newspapers and Websites. She has authored three books – Operations Research Techniques-Managerial Skills and Legal Aspects & Intellectual Property Rights. Currently, she is Dean of faculty of Commerce & Management at Canara Bank school of Management Studies, Bengaluru. Prior to her career at the Canara Bank School of Management Studies, she taught Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) students between 1995 to 1998 at Mallamma Marimallappa College (1995 to 1996) and Maharaja’s College (1996 to 1998), Mysuru. In addition she holds the responsibility of Chairperson for Management Studies at Jnana Bharathi campus & Nodal officer for Sexual Harassment Prevention Cell of Bangalore University.

TEAM MANGALOREAN wishes Dr CYNTHIA MENEZES PRABHU all success in her post of VICE CHANCELLOR of BANGALORE UNIVERSITY.