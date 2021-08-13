Spread the love



















‘Amcho Chedo’ Nihal Tauro WILL Surely Win ‘INDIAN IDOL SEASON 12’ Title With Your VOTES

Mangaluru: ‘Indian Idol 12′ will soon get its winner. Yes, the finale episode will air on August 15. It has become the most loved reality show. The TRPs of this season are also good but there were a lot of big celebrities who gave negative comments about the show. Indian Idol 12 has been a complete package of entertainment. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the top 6 of this season and they are giving their best to reach the top 5. Few days ago at a Karisma Kapoor special episode, all the contestants were singing the actress’ 90’s special songs, Nihal Tauro was the first one to sing and he left the special guest, Karisma Kapoor surprised with his singing. Even the judges were super-impressed with his style and confidence.

While many Indian Idol 12 fans have decided that Pawandeep or Arunita will win this season, Nihal Tauro’s performances in the last few episodes have been quite impressive. He has been proving that he completely deserves to be in the top 6. Fans have noticed a different kind of confidence and improvement in Nihal’s voice. He has been a bit more expressive while singing. Many times, the judges even named him as the best performance of the day. Even the last few weeks have been great for Nihal. While many thought he would get eliminated soon, the singer went on to prove himself every week. As the finale of the show is nearing, Team Mangalorean asks our readers to VOTE for Nihal Tauro so he would emerge as the NEW INDIAN IDOL 12 ‘WINNER!

Among the six top contestants , Mangalurean Nihal Tauro who is the winner of several local, regional and state-level reality shows in the past, is all set to be the first Kannadiga to win the prestigious title. Though heavy social media lobby is in favour of Uttarakhand’s Pawandeep Rajan and West Bengal’s Arunitha Kanjilal, it is speculated that ‘dark horse’ Nihal Tauro will win the title. Though fans of contestants are promoting their favourite singer requesting votes, it is highly unlikely to decide the final winner and the real talent will lift the title. Sayli Kambli, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukha Priya are the other contestants on fray.

While the makers of Indian Idol 12 are being trolled for the exit of Maharashtra’s Ashish Kulkarni who was considered to be one of the top contenders, the real reason is Nihal Tauro. Nihal’s performance has been extraordinary which has translated into votes and has been getting maximum number of votes and it is the real reason for Ashish Kulkarni slipping down in his popularity. Sony TV will telecast the finale from August 15 from 12 noon onwards. Several Bollywood actors, singers and others are expected to join the show to promote their movies and perform live.

NIHAL TAURO FAMILY

Nihal Hanson Tauro is a young playback singer gifted to Sandalwood, born to Herald Tauro and Precilla Tauro on 21st February 2000, in Moodbidri, Nihal has music in his genes. Yes, Nihal’s dad was a choirmaster. However, his full-time job was at the bank. Besides being a music enthusiast, Herald is an excellent writer and composer, which made Nihal develop his interest in music right from his childhood. The young singer has completed his pre-university course and has been concentrating on his graduation course.

Nihal has participated in a lot of music reality shows at an early age and earned popularity. Nihal was one of the finalists in Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 15 telecast on Zee Kannada. Nihal had grabbed the Voice of Udupi title too. He had participated in many reality shows and received honors a lot of times. He has also done more than 200 stage shows in India, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. He recently came as a contestant of Indian Idol 2020 Auditions. During the spot selection, he bagged the golden mike twice. Indian Idol, hosted by Aditya Narayan, also has Vishal Dadlani as a judge. Indian Idol has been running on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004.

Nihal is a big fan of singer Arijit Singh, and he has 43.7k followers on Instagram. Taking inspiration from none other than Arijit Singh, contestant Nihal Tauro, left no stone unturned as he delivered a terrific on-stage performance before the supremely talented judges at Indian Idol 2020 – season 12. He immediately caught the attention of the judges as he walked on stage wearing a live plant locket. When the judges asked him about it, he replied, “I believe humans are always tense and this live plant locket gives me peace and positivity.”

Moving to Mumbai, where he still resides, Mangaluru is a city that will always remain close to Nihal, who is originally from Moodbidri, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, as he received one of the best rewards that every musician aspires to have. During one show, Judge Himesh Reshammiya overwhelmed with Nihal’s performance said, “I am deeply impressed by the way you sang and in order to help make your own identity in music, I will make you sing a song for me.” Nihal’s luck gave way for him as he also shared the stage with judge Neha Kakkar and sang the song “Khamoshiyan”. For Nihal, all hell broke loose as his happiness touched the sky and he exclaimed saying, “I cannot believe that Himesh Sir believed in me and offered me a song and I could sing alongside Neha mam! Performing at Indian Idol is a dream come true and it’s something that I cannot put into words. I’m grateful!”

It should be noted that during his earlier days, Nihal had lent his voice to the cover version of Tere Sang Yara in “Rustom” composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. The song hit nearly 2 million views on YouTube and made Nihal famous. Nihal’s Neene Yendigu from Love Mocktail, composed by Raghu Dixit and Naa Huduko Naale from Premier Padmini, composed by Arjun Janya, were received well by the audiences. He has also worked with popular Sandalwood musicians Hamsalekha, Karthik Sharma and V Shridhar Sambram. Besides Kannada, Nihal has crooned in Tulu and Konkani film songs and music albums.

Indian Idol 12 Voting Poll: Here’s step by step process to vote for your favourite Contestant Nihal Tauro :

Week after week, the strong contestants of ‘Indian Idol Season 12’ show won people’s hearts with their magical voices. At the same time, now this show is rapidly moving towards the file. The finale of ‘Indian Idol 12’ is on 15 August, i.e., Independence Day. On the other hand, if you have not voted for your favorite contestant yet, vote for them quickly. Here you see where and how to vote…

Know how to vote in Indian Idol Season 12

To support your favorite contestant and cast your vote, you can visit the official website of Sonyliv or download the application.

Visit Sonyliv’s official website www.sonyliv.com or download the Sony Liv app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Open the website/app and sign in with your official email/Facebook ID.

After registration, login to the website/app and on the home page you will see a banner of Indian Idol

After this you click on the Indian Idol banner.

* In the next window, there will be a voting button; tap on the ‘Vote Now’ button.

A window will open with the names and images of the contestants. After which you can vote for your favorite contestant. Note- 50 votes are given to each user. You can either vote for your favorite contestant or split your vote among multiple contestants.

Tap/click on the contestant’s image and cast your vote.The top 6 contestants have reached the finale of ‘Indian Idol 12’, which includes Nihal Tauro, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhpriya, and Mohammad Danish. Talking about the finale, this time it will last for 12 hours. This finale, the biggest ever, will be telecasted on Independence Day on August 15 from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Not only the contestants but the audience are also very excited about the finale. Visit Sonyliv’s official website www.sonyliv.com or download the Sony Liv app from Google Play Store or App Store.

VOTING HAS ALREADY STARTED..

