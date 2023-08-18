American Consul General meets Karnataka Chief Minister

Consul General of US Consulate in Chennai on Friday met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister over possibilities of investing in the state.



Bengaluru: Consul General of US Consulate in Chennai on Friday met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister over possibilities of investing in the state.

The Chief Minister told the Consul General that there is a conducive environment for investment in Karnataka and there is also an opportunity to invest in Tumkur, Davangere and in other two cities as well.

The Chief Minister said that the state of Karnataka is the second highest tax paying state in the country and has an investor friendly ecosystem.

He said that the law and order situation is in place and skilled human resources are available as well.

The Chief Minister has also extended an invitation to make more investments in the state.

Welcoming the decision to open an American Consulate in Bangaluru, the Chief Minister promised to provide all necessary support and cooperation.

Christopher Hodges said: “Excited to be here in Bengaluru and to see optimism and energy in the partnerships here. With over 650 American companies and 30 years for the US on the ground here, our commitment is clear. I enjoyed discussing with the Chief Minister ways we can take his partnership even further.”

Head of Political/Economic Department Virsa Perkins, Political/Economic Officer Jason Evans, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary K. Govindaraju and Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Rajneesh Goel were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...