Amethi principal held for molesting girls

The acting principal of a government upper primary school has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi for allegedly molesting some girl students, police officials said on Sunday.



Amethi: The acting principal of a government upper primary school has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi for allegedly molesting some girl students, police officials said on Sunday.

They said the accused was sent to jail after an FIR was lodged against him under Indian Penal Code section 354A for sexual harassment and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, on the complaint of girl students.

The Amethi police press release stated the accused was identified as Ram Krishna, a resident of Pratapgarh, living in a rented accommodation in Amethi.

They said the accused was arrested on the basis of an FIR registered with Mohanganj police.

Like this: Like Loading...