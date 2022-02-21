Ami Dogi Sezara Vetam Kazarak! 20 Couples to Tie Knot at St Anthony Ashram’s Community Wedding

Mangaluru: After delayed ceremonies due to lockdown/pandemic, twenty couples will tie the knot at the Mass/Community Wedding hosted by St Anthony Ashram-Jeppu, Mangaluru on Tuesday, 22 February 2022 at 10 am.

St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu will be completing 124 years in the service of destitute in the month of June and begin the 125 th year. On this occasion the Ashram has planned to have a community wedding to mark the service rendered during the past 124 years. Altogether 20 couples will be participating in this community wedding which will take place on 22-02-2022. This year due to Covid-19 restrictions and number of guests allowed, invited guests will be allowed to the ceremony after they show the wedding invite card.

File Photo for Illustration Only

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Fr Onil D’souza-the Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutes.St Anthony Ashram said, “Each of the couples will be given a wedding ring. The bride will be given a wedding saree and Mangalsutra. The groom will get a pair of pants and a shirt. The couple will get household items worth Rs 15,000/- The purpose of organizing this community wedding is to enable the newly married couple to start their family life without the burden of loan. Usually the poor couple borrows loans to celebrate their marriage and continue to live in debt. Hence this community wedding will help the couple to start their married life without worry of paying interest and the loan”.

Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao the Bishop of Shimoga will preside over the Nuptial Mass. More than 20 priests will concelebrate. J. R. Lobo the former M.L.A. Mangalore South Constituency will raise the toast. Bridal make-up will be done free of cost by Ms Mercy D’souza and her staff of Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon, Mangaluru