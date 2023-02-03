Amid Adani group row, RBI says banking sector remains resilient

Amid doubts being raised over state-owned banks’ exposure to Adani group, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that “the banking sector remains resilient and stable”.

New Delhi: Amid doubts being raised over state-owned banks’ exposure to Adani group, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that “the banking sector remains resilient and stable”.

“There have been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate. As the regulator and supervisor, the RBI maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintain financial stability,” the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of Rs 5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes.

“As per the RBI’s current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework (LEF) guidelines issued by the RBI,” the statement added.

The RBI said that it remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector.

Like this: Like Loading...