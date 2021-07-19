Spread the love



















Amid COVID-19 fear SSLC Exams Begin in 77 Centres across Udupi District

Udupi: Amid Covid-19 fear SSLC examinations began in Udupi district on July 19 in a smooth way.

Every student was subjected to thermal scanning and was provided with a hand sanitiser before entering the examination hall and all precautionary measures were followed. Care was taken to see that the students did not form groups. All the students wore masks and applied sanitisers.

According to DDP NH Nagura, The Udupi district administration and the department of public instruction has taken all the precautionary measures to conduct the SSLC examinations. A total of 13931 students have enrolled to write the SSLC examinations in Udupi, 77 centres have been set up in the district.

Invigilators have been appointed for all the 1780 exam halls in the district. While 51 exam centres have complete CCTV surveillance, 26 are covered partially. The health department has deputed teams for all the exam centres. All the centres are sanitized by the respective urban local bodies and gram panchayats.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh and Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat personally visited the Volakadu Government High School and inspected the examination centre for sanitisation, thermal screening etc.

