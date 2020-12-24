Spread the love



















Amid Covid Fear Christians Celebrate Christmas in Udupi

Udupi: Despite the apprehension about the Covid-19 pandemic, the Udupi Diocese’s Christian community celebrated Christmas on Thursday night with restraint and simplicity but with full devotion and joy.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol imposed by the government agencies, Christians in all the churches of the diocese conducted special prayers, Carol singing and Holy mass.

The special celebrations for Christmas were conducted by the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur where he delivered the Christmas message. The Rector of the Cathedral Fr Valerian Mendonca, Assistant Parish Priest Fr Canute Noronha and guest priests concelebrated the festal mass.

In his homily, Bishop Gerald Lobo said that despite the differences in celebrating Christmas throughout the world, the Christmas message is the same to all, which conveys God’s love, peace, and harmony. The birth of Christ propagates peace, love, cooperation and harmony. The Covid-19 pandemic has been spreading fear, exploitation, sorrow, violence, riots and inequality throughout the world. Under these circumstances, Christmas’s message with peace and love has emerged as the rays of hope of the early rising sun.

The Bishop said that Covid-19, which has been ravaging the world since the last nine months, has taught many lessons to humankind. All human beings belong to the same family, and everyone is related to one another as brothers and sisters. All of us need to join together and cooperate in wiping out the scourge of the deadly disease.

All the churches of the Udupi Diocese were beautified with colourful lights and attractive stars. Due to the administration’s restrictions, the churches admitted only a limited number of devotees with masks and proper social distancing. The direct telecast of the masses was arranged to benefit those who could not attend the festal mass.

During the festal evening masses on Thursday night, baby Jesus’ statues were placed in the beautifully decorated cribs with prayers and hymns. With lighted candles and floral offerings, the birth of Jesus Christ was proclaimed and celebrated.

Parish priests of the prominent churches Fr Denis D’Sa of Our Lady of Health Church, Shirva, Fr Charles Menezes of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi, Fr Stany Tauro of the Holy Rosary Church, Kundapur and Fr George D’Souza of St. Lawrence Shrine, Attur-Karkala celebrated the festal masses in their respective churches.

As per the government’s directives, social distancing was maintained in all the churches following thermal checking and sanitization.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, festal masses in all the churches were completed before 10 pm. Moreover, other cultural programmes and Santa Claus associated with Christmas celebrations were cancelled. Besides these restraints, people also avoided shaking hands as the sign of conveying Christmas greetings.



