Spread the love



















Amid COVID Scare Christians Observe ‘Palm Sunday’ in Udupi Diocese Signifying Beginning of Holy Week

Udupi: Due to the second wave of Covid scare, Christians of Udupi Diocese on Sunday, March 28 celebrated “Palm Sunday” in a simple manner to commemorate the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem city on the last Sunday before his crucifixion.

The day was celebrated across the diocese with prayer service. Special church services were held. The Palm Sunday and colourful processions were cancelled due to an increase in the Covid cases.

Men, women and children carrying palm leaves chanted ‘Hosanna’ and sang hymns in the Church’s. The day is called Palm Sunday as the people of Jerusalem threw palm leaves on the ground, welcoming Jesus Christ. The holy week begins with Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Sunday.

Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, celebrated the Palm Sunday Service at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church Kalathur near Shirva. Diocese PRO Fr Chethan Lobo, Parish Priest Lawrence D’Souza were present.

The faithful will observe fast and hold special prayers until Easter Sunday on April 4, marking Christ’s resurrection after the crucifixion on April 2, the Good Friday.

Pics By Melwin Joy Mascarenhas, Sany Studio, Louis D’Souza Sastan