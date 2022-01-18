Amid Covid Scare Krishnapur Swamiji Ascends ‘Paryaya Peetha’ With Reverence, Pomp and Pageantry

Udupi: The Ceremony of ascending the Sacred “Paryaya Sarvajna Peetha” by Krishnapur Math Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji was held on January 18.

After the Paryaya procession, the Krishnapur Swamiji proceeded to the Kanakana Kindi and had a ‘Darshan’ of Lord Sri Krishna. He then went to Sri Chandramouleshwara and Sri Ananteshwara Temples where he had a ‘Darshan’ of the deities and offered prayers.

The Krishnapur Swamiji was received by the outgoing Adamar Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji who was waiting at the Temple entrance after performing the ‘Visarjana Puja,’ the last prayer he offered to the presiding deity as the Paryaya Swamiji. Soon, the incoming Swamiji had a glimpse of the presiding deity Lord Sri Krishna through the ‘Navagraha Kindi’ inside the Sanctorum and prayed for the success of his two-year term.

The ‘Akshaya Patra’ or the perennial bowl and ‘Sattuga’ (Ladle dating back to the times of Madhwacharya) and the keys to the sanctum sanctorum were also handed over to the incoming Swamiji. The outgoing Paryaya Swamiji Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji of Adamar Math then offered the sacred seat, ‘Paryaya Peetha,’ to Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji. The Swamijis of the other Ashta Maths were felicitated at the ‘Badagu Malige’.

Paryaya Procession

Before ascending the Paryaya Peeta, the Paryaya procession was held from Jodukatte to Sri Krishna Math. Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji had a dip at the Danda Tirtha near Kaup about 10km from Udupi. Thereafter, he arrived at JoduKatte, where he was welcomed by the devotees.

The Swamijis of the Ashta Maths followed the chief deity, with Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji. The procession passed through the Taluk Office Road – Court Road – Diana Circle and Thenkapete, before culminating at Car Street.

As per the State Government Covid protocol, tableaux and cultural troupes were cancelled in the procession.