Amid COVID Scare, Low-Key Vittal Pindi Celebrations Culminate at Udupi Krishna Temple

Udupi: With the ongoing COVID-19 crises, the Temple Town, Udupi witnessed low-key Mosaru Kudike and Vittal Pindi celebrations on August 31.

The procession started from the entrance of Sri Krishna Temple. Eshapriyatheertha Swamiji of Paryaya Adamar Math installed the clay idol, ‘Utsava Murthy’, of Lord Sri Krishna on the top of the golden chariot.

The idols of Lord Ananteshwara and Lord Chandramouleshwara were placed in the ‘Navaratna Ratha’ ahead of the golden chariot. These chariots were pulled around Car Street with traditional drum beaters and the Temple staff.

The occasion also marked the breaking of pots filled with milk and saffron, which signified the childhood games played by Lord Sri Krishna. The ritual was held in front of the clay idol of the Lord during the procession. The ritual was performed with around 12 to 15 pots filled with curds, milk and saffron water and tied one after the other to the poles erected for the purpose. This was broken by the men dressed as shepherds using huge bamboo sticks.

After going around Car Street, the procession culminated at the entrance of the Sri Krishna Math. The clay idol of Lord Krishna was removed from the golden chariot and taken in a golden palanquin and immersed in the Madhwa Sarovara, marking the culmination of the festival.

The district administration had directed organisers of Sri Krishna Janmashtami to make the Krishna Leelotsava (Vittal Pindi) celebrations on Tuesday a low-key affair because of the COVID-19 scare. Entry for the general public in Car Street was restricted for the afternoon celebrations as per the directions of the district administration. The general public was advised not to participate in the programme due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. All the programmes were streamed live on Admar Math’s website and C4U channel.

