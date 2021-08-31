Spread the love



















Amid Fear of Covid Udupi Celebrates Janmashtami with Traditional Pomp and Gaiety

Udupi: In a low-key celebration amid the pandemic, Sri Krishna Math celebrated Sri Krishna Janmashtami here on August 30 at midnight.

The Temple was decorated with different types of flowers right from the entrance to the sanctum sanctorum. Esha Priyatheertha Swamiji of Paryaya Adamar Math participated in the rituals connected with Janmashtami at the Temple.

Devotees had the Darshan of the presiding deity Lord Sri Krishna. Inside the Temple, the deity, installed by Madhwa philosopher and great saint Sri Madhwacharya over 800 years ago, was specially decorated in the form of ‘Bala Krishna’ with a diamond crown and seated on the golden cradle.

As part of the celebrations, rituals like ‘Laksha Tulsi Archana’ and ‘Mahapuja’ was offered to the Lord by Paryaya Adamar Swamiji. Paryaya Adamar Swamiji – performed the ritual of ‘Arghyapradan’ at 12:30 am.

A special Puja was performed at the Temple at midnight after fasting in the day by the Swamijis and devotees.

