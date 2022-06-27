Amid fresh salvos from Gehlot camp, Acharya Pramod tweet on Sachin Pilot sparks speculation

Jaipur: Amid fresh salvos being fired from the camps of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, a tweet by Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is considered close to Priyanka Gandhi, has become the main topic in political circles here.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam in his tweet has indirectly hinted at the possibility of a big responsibility being given to former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Acharya Pramod in his tweet said, “Sachin Pilot gulped political poison. Lord Shiva drank poison but he is anointed in Sawan. As Sawan is approaching, the person who gulped political poison will also be anointed.”

The tweet comes at a time when leaders from different Congress camps are launching verbal attacks. The BJP is also playing its cards, seemingly trying to weaken the ruling party.

This situation is being reported at a time when a political crisis is deepening in Maharashtra and Rajasthan seems equally affected.

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attacked his former deputy Sachin Pilot alleging that he conspired with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to topple the state government in 2020.

“You yourself conspired to topple the government. Now that you are taking the name of Sachin Pilot ji, that he erred, proves it further, you yourself put the stamp on the fact that you were hand-in-glove with him,” Gehlot had said in response to recent comments made by Shekhawat.

The Union Minister had recently opined that Pilot “made a slight mistake” linking the 2020 Rajasthan political crisis to a similar situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Referring to the 2020 crisis, he said, “At that time Sachin Pilot mde a mistake, Rajasthan MLAs could not take a decision like Madhya Pradesh.”

Replying to Shekhawat, Gehlot said, “Gajendra Shekhawat stamped that you yourself allied with Pilot in a conspiracy to topple the government.”

Next day, state parliamentary minister Shanti Dhariwal said, “What has the Chief Minister said wrong? We also believe so, we have seen this ourselves,” he added expressing his support for Gehlot’s comment on Pilot.

And now, Acharya Pramod’s tweet saying ‘Pilot has drunk political poison. Neelkanth, who consumes poison, will be anointed in the month of Sawan’ has created a furore in Rajasthan politics.

A few days back, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi quoting Pilot’s patience also triggered speculation about a political crisis in the desert state. Now Acharya Pramod’s tweet has added fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile Pilot’s silence is also raising many eyebrows.

The pro-Pilot MLAs have also launched a counterattack. Indraj Gurjar, Congress MLA from the Pilot camp, making an indirect attack on the CM, tweeted “A man sitting on the ground never falls, those making castles in air should remain worried,” he added in his tweet which is being seen as a reply to the CM’s comment on Pilot.

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore in a tweet said, “As Congress Yuvraj Rahul Gandhi praised Sachin Pilot’s patience, CM Gehlot went angry and directly challenged the Congress leadership by accusing Pilot of being involved in a conspiracy to topple the government. When the Neelkanth-turned-Pilot will spew venom, the possibility of the government’s collapse will become strong.”

Rathore said that the politics of mutual fighting is at its peak in the Congress. “The Chief Minister called Sachin Pilot, former President of PCC and former Deputy Chief Minister who led the Congress for more than 5 years, as nikamma and nakara, and also took a dig at him that he got the post without getting ‘ragdai’. Now the limits have been crossed when the Chief Minister has targeted his arch rival Sachin Pilot and referred to him as the main architect of the conspiracy to topple the government. If the Chief Minister has the evidence, why doesn’t he take action on the 3 cases filed against Sachin Pilot in the ACB,” he questioned.