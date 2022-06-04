Amid Hijab controversy Govt Girls PU College gets Highest Muslim Admissions – Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: “Inspite of the Hijab controversy, the Udupi Government PU College has the highest admission this year. Girls from all religions joined our college. The highest number of Muslim girls have taken admission to the Govt College,” said Udupi MLA and president of CDC, K Raghupathi Bhat.

Speaking to the media persons in Udupi on June 4, Bhat said, “This year, a new Computer Science section has been started in the college. Many people participated in the TV debate and spoke negatively about communal harmony, yet our Udupi maintained communal harmony.”

Bhat further said, “The college was in the news across the country due to the Hijab issue but our students achieved good results in the examinations. Two of our high school girls secured 625 marks, and ten students secured above 600 marks,”.

Speaking about the Uppinangady college Hijab case, Bhat replied that the Hijab matter is an international conspiracy. “Police should register FIR against the parents of the students who are coming to college wearing Hijab. Today, the anti-social elements attempted to assault the media, and society should give an answer for this,” he said.

Speaking about the former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s statement over setting fire to RSS uniform, he said, “He does not have any knowledge about RSS and only speaks for vote bank politics.”