Amid ruckus by Oppn, Question Hour held in RS



New Delhi: On the fourth day of the Monsoon Session and amid the ruckus by the opposition parties, the Rajya Sabha held the Question Hour on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the current Monsoon Session, the Question Hour was held for the first time as the opposition was protesting continuously.

The House proceedings were adjourned twice in the pre-lunch proceedings after the opposition members continued to protest, demanding discussion on the hike in GST rates, price rise and Agnipath scheme.

The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 12 noon as soon it met for the proceedings of the day and secondly during Question Hour for 10 minutes.

The Opposition members carrying placards continued shouting slogans. Question hour was held amid protests and sloganeering from the opposition camp and the Deputy Chairman requested the protesting members to go back to their seats and let the House function.

Amid the ruckus, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House for 10 minutes till 12.35 p.m. The Opposition members continued to protest as the Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva tried to raise the ‘point of order’. The deputy chairman said that if all members go back to their seats, he will take point of orders, otherwise not. “Point of Order are not allowed during the Question Hour,” the Deputy Chairman said. After the Question Hour, papers were laid on the table and the House was adjourned till 2 p.m. for lunch break.