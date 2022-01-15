Amid Weekend Curfew Krishna Math Authority Violates COVID Norms! – Why is Dist Admin silent? Question Citizens

Udupi: Citizens alleged that the Krishna Math administration violated the Covid SOP’s issued by the state government during the Three Chariot festival and Choornotsava festival. Amid the weekend curfew, a large crowd gathered at Sri Krishna Temple, where Covid norms were violated.

According to the temple authorities, “We are trying our best to ensure that people follow COVID guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distance but the huge crowd made it difficult for us. We asked the people to watch the celebrations telecasted Live, but at some point, the situation was beyond our control”.

A shopkeeper said that if we open the shop for our daily bread, the district administration will file a case against us. In our district, the law is not the same for the rich and the poor people.

A large crowd gathered at Car street during the weekend curfew and many people were seen without the mask. Social distancing was also not possible.

When Mangalorean.com contacted the District Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvaradhan, he said that to take any action or register the FIR the district administration should receive a complaint. Based on the complaint, we can register a case.