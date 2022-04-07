Amit Antil: Best when audience claps for my act on stage



Mumbai: Actor Amit Antil, who is known for featuring in shows like ‘Savdhaan India: India Fight Back’, ‘Kalash… Ek Vishwaas’ among others, says he could make his acting dreams true after joining theatre.

He says: “I always dreamed of being an actor, but never yet had the thought that someday I’ll be getting an opportunity to perform on screen. I have earlier done a few plays at school and always would love to get back into it. But when I started theatre, I realised my dreams are coming true. I would always love to communicate with actors or students in theatre out of curiosity to build a career in acting.”

Sharing his theatre journey, Amit who will be next seen in ‘Akhada’ adds: “I started my theatre in 2006, and I had the opportunity to meet renowned actor Piyush Mishra at Shri Ram centre. It was very inspiring and later my first play in theatre was directed by Arvind Gaur from Asmita theatre group. Since then there was no looking back.

“‘Court Material’ was my first play and luckily that was only my subject. I have done a lot of plays be it street plays, stage plays and got blessed to work and learn from many well known directors. This experience helped me to start my own theatre group named Prabhav.”

Amit, who started his career in the entertainment industry after participating in reality TV show, ‘India’s Got Talent’ and will be next seen in upcoming Bollywood movies ‘Zufash’ and ‘Mujahid’ , enjoys his time on stage.

He continues: “I feel proud of myself that we did a lot of street plays in Delhi over serious social issues. My last play was in 2018, ‘Lonely Souls’. I’m thankful to my teacher Dr Pratibha Rana who always encouraged me to act in theatre. In my life the best time is when I’m on stage and my audience claps for my act on stage.”