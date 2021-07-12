Spread the love



















Amit Shah begins 3-day visit to Gujarat



Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to his home state, on Monday, is taking part in a host of programmes in the capital city.

In the morning, Shah was in the Kalol Tehsil where he carried out a groundbreaking ceremony of a school redevelopment project. He also participated in a sapling plantation programme in the tehsil.

Shah will also dedicate the PSA Oxygen Plant at the Gandhinagar Civil hospital to the public.

In the afternoon, Shah will visit the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) here to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Research and Analysis of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). This Center will not only help in only tracing the origin of drugs smuggled into the country, but will also help test employees of private firms in near future, for possible drug abuse.

Shah will be spending about two hours at NFSU, where he will see the Cyber Defence Centre and witness the functioning of the Indigenous Brain Electrical Oscillations Signature (BEOS) profiling system within the university campus.

Shah will also be present in a virtual training program related to Investigation of Crime Against Women at NFSU, which was established in 2009 when he was the home minister in Gujarat.

Thereafter, according to sources in the BJP, Shah will be carrying out the public dedication of a ‘Seva Yagya’ at Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat’s residence in Gandhinagar.

After that, Shah will pay his obeisance at the ‘Ma Annapurna’ temple in Adalaj.

