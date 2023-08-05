Amit Shah inaugurates Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section of NH-53 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated four laning of the Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section of NH-53 here in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shah also laid foundation stone for widening and strengthening another highway project from Moter to Banner via Ludugaon Road of Kalahandi district.

The 51 km Kamakhyanagar-Duburi project was constructed with a cost of Rs 761 crore.

This project will connect mineral rich Angul and Dhenkanal districts with other parts of Odisha and country, said Shah.

It consists of two major bridges, 10 minor bridges, seven vehicles under passes, two animal-under passes and a 1.73 km-long bypass road.

Country’s development and economic development is directly connected with the national highways and the Modi government has taken a lot of steps for development of NHs during the last nine years, Shah said.

The Union Home Minister further said the 15 km project from Moter to Banner in Kalahandi district will be constructed with a cost of Rs 34 crore.

The Union Home Minister went on to say that in 2014-15, only 12 km of national highway were constructed each day in India, which was increased to 29 km per day in the year 2020-22, he pointed out.

“During UPA government time, he said, Odisha had got Rs 1.14 lakh crore from the devolution fund and grant-in-aid. However, the amount has not been enhanced to Rs 4.57 lakh crore. In total funding to Odisha, the amount has been enhanced from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 18 lakh crore. The Modi government will leave no stone untouched for the development of Odisha,” he assured.

During nine years, the left wing extremism (LWE) activities have dramatically come down in the country including Odisha.

“The number of LWE incidents have decreased by 30 per cent in between 2015 to 2019, while the causality in Naxal attacks went down by 32 per cent and there was a 56 per cent decrease in causality of security personnel in LWE menaces, the Home Minister said.

On his part, the Chief Minister said connectivity is key to progress and empowerment of the people and pointed out the annual budget of the Works department has seen a quantum jump from Rs 280 crore in 2000 to more than Rs 15,000 crore now.

“Odisha always believes in cooperative federalism and I thank the Government of India for its support to the state in its development agenda. I once again warmly welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Odisha.”

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan said the Modi government has provided Rs 18.83 lakh crore to Odisha while the previous government had provided Rs 2.93 lakh crore to the state during 2004 to 2014.

Shah, who arrived here last night, will hold crucial meetings with state BJP party leaders this afternoon.

He is also likely to make strategy for the 2024 general and Assembly elections and will return to Delhi in the evening.

