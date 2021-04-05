Spread the love



















Amit Shah leaves for Chhattisgarh to review Maoist attack



New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday left for Chhattisgarh to review the security situation in the wake of the deadly Maoist attack in which 22 security personnel were killed. Shah will meet the security personnel injured in the attack.

Shah will visit the gun battle site in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur where the attack took place, a Home Ministry official said.

The Home Minister later will take a review meeting and then reach Raipur to see the injured security personnel.

Shah also reviewed the gun battle inicident on Sunday at his residence in the National Capital, asserting that the “fight against Maoists will continue and we will take it to the end”.

In the meeting, the Home Minister took the stock of the situation on the ground with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau and Central Armed Police Forces soon after he reached Delhi from Assam.

He cut short his campaigning in Assam and returned to Delhi on Sunday in the wake of the Maoist attack.

A total of 22 security personnel were killed and 31 were injured in a fierce gun battle with a platoon of over 300 People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPFs) Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from the 3.25 lakh strong paramilitary force’s elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit is still missing, and search operation is still on to trace him.

There are reports of heavy damage to the Maoists too. The security forces also recovered the body of a woman Maoist commander– identified as Madavi Vanoja– along with an Insas rifle, said the CRPF and the state police officials.

Besides, citing intelligence inputs, the CRPF said more than 12 Maoists were killed in the operation and over 16 faced grievous injuries. “All the injured Maoist cadres were learnt to be taken into two-three tractor towards Jabbamarka and Gomguda region in the area.”

The gun battle took place on Saturday noon near Tekulgudem village under Tarrem police station in which eight personnel of Chhattisgarh’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six of Special Task Force (STF), seven from CRPF’s CoBRA and one from its Bastaria Battalion lost their lives.

A shootout began soon after a joint team of CRPF and Chhattisgarh police’s DRG and STF men reached the spot following the tip off regarding presence of wanted Maoist Hidma — the commander of PLGA’s Battalion No.1 — and his associates. The PLGA’s Battalion No.1 is one of the guerrilla forces that are very rampant in Chhattisgarh.

Of the injured personnel include 10 from DRG, five from STF, and 16 from CoBRA-210 Battalion. Of the 31 injured, 13 suffered critical injuries and are being treated at a hospital in Raipur while 18 faced minor injuries and getting treatment in Bijapur.