Amit Shah meets Nadda amid Punjab political turmoil

New Delhi: After raising the political temparature from Delhi to Punjab, Amarinder Singh has returned to his home state on Thursday. However, a meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda has triggered fresh specualations.

On Thursday night, Shah reached to Nadda’s residence and meeting between the two leaders lasted for about an hour.

The Shah-Nadda meeting came after a series of events.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Amarinder met Shah.

On Thursday, the former Punjab Chief Minister meets National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and after the meeting, Doval leaves to meet Shah.

All these meetings are being linked to the political situation and security issues in Punjab.

However, a BJP leader said that it was a meeting of a former president and a skilled election strategist with the current president of the party. After a few months, assembly elections are to be held in five states and the party has to put a final seal on its strategy.

The party organisation and the preparations for the elections would have been discussed in the meeting. This also includes the political situation in Punjab as the BJP is going to the polls in the state for the first time after the breaking of the allaince with the Akali Dal and wants to achieve ‘bumper’ success in the state.

During the meeting with Shah on Wednesday, Amarinder has clarified his stand regarding farm laws and farmers’ movement and on Thursday he also made it clear that he is leaving Congress and forming a new party.

The way Amarinder is constantly raising the issue of national security, it seems that there is still a lot to be seen in the politics of Punjab.

