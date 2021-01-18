Spread the love



















Amit Shah misleading people on UPA govt contributions: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (UNI) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday lashing out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he lied and misleading the people on the contribution of UPA government.

Speaking to newsmen here, he said that Amit Shah, is a well known Gujarati businessman and has well versed skill in misleading the people. Every time both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister visit the state making complete lies on the UPA achievements in order to gain their popularity.

Stating that first of all, the central government is not giving the state’s share which is the right as Karnataka contributes an estimated Rs 2,20,000 crore to the central government every year through taxes. As per the recommendations of the Finance Commission, the central government should return 42 per cent of that tax money to the State. But during the BJP regime, we have never received 42 per cent of share eligible.

During the UPA regime( 2010-/11,and 12013/14) the Finance Commission had allocated a share of central taxes to Karnataka for Rs 45, 713 crore and Rs 47,036 crore. This is Rs 1.323 crore (2.9 percent more) than the allotted amount.

During the BJP’s tenure (2014-15 2019-20), the 13th and 14th Finance Commission’s allocation to Karnataka was Rs 2,03,039 crore, only Rs 1,65963 crore, or Rs 48,768 crore (18.2 per cent) less. . Taxes for Karnataka for the year 2019-2020 are Rs 48,768 crore and we have received only Rs 30.919 crore. In addition, the increase in the size of the central government budget ten years ago and this fiscal year must be taken into account.

According to the state budget, the projected tax share for the financial year 2019-20 was Rs 28,591 crore. It is no wonder that the current year has come down to Rs 15,017 crore.

It is a huge injustice to Karnataka in the GST solution. According to an estimated Rs 25 to Rs 27 thousand crores in GST compensation could be forged. The central government recently said it would provide relief to the tune of Rs 19,000 crore.

The central government’s grant to the state is expected to be Rs 31,570 crore. The current

calculation is likely to be Rs 17,372 crore. This would amount to Rs 14,198 crore and it was a big blow to the state’s financial situation.

Overall, the state of Karnataka may receive a grant of about Rs 50,000 crore over the last year, based on the state budget, which is expected to generate Rs 1,80,217 crore in the current fiscal. It is expected to fall to Rs 1,14,758 crore due to the reduction in central grants.

For decades, our total debt is estimated at around Rs 3.2 trillion. But in the current year, the state government has decided to borrow around Rs 90,000 crore. With this, the BJP

government is going to make Karnataka a permanent debtor state.

The Finance Commission had recommended Rs 5,495 crore in the form of special grants to

Karnataka, which has suffered financial losses due to duplicate tax share and grants. Union

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been elected from Karnataka for the grant, has crossed the line.

Siddaramaiah suggested that Amit Shah should once again do his homework before making any allegations against the Congress party.