Spread the love



















Amit Shah on 2-day visit to K’taka from Jan 16



Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Saturday, during which he will launch several projects besides addressing a political rally in Belagavi district.

According to the itinerary released by the Karnataka government here, Shah will participate in foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) centre in Bhadravathi in Shivamogga, Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s home district, on Saturday followed by the launch of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), a nationwide unified emergency system to attend to emergency requests from citizens in the country, in Bengaluru.

After this, he will visit Chief Minister’s chamber and few minister’s chambers besides he will chair the senior police officers meeting at the Conference Hall in Vidhan Soudha here.

On Sunday, Shah will launch Ethanol project in newly inducted Karnataka minister, Murgesh Nirani’s Sugar factory in Bagalkot district. From there, he will proceed to Belagavi, where he will visit, BJP Rajya Sabha MP headed K.L.E. Medical college and in the evening he will address a political rally here.

Though on the face of it, the Home Minister’s visit to Belagavi is to celebrate BJP’s win in the recent gram panchayat polls and to tell the new members of their responsibility as gram sevaks (village servants).

But his rally in Belagavi also assumes significance for another reason, as Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency is heading for by-elections in the wake of BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbing to coronavirus in Delhi on September 23 last year.

After addressing a rally, Shah will also meet Angadi’s bereaved family members and convene a special meeting of party office bearers here and after this he will be departing to New Delhi from Belagavi.



