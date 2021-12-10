Amit Shah pays tribute to CDS General Rawat

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Home paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife, who lost their lives along with 11 others in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Around 10 a.m., the mortal remains of Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat arrived at his official residence at Kamraj Road from the Base Hospital here.

A large number of people also gathered at the residence to pay their last respects. Last rites of General Rawat and his wife will take place later in the day at Brar Square at Delhi Cantt.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Brig L.S. Lidder at Brar Square at Delhi Cantt, before cremation. Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar also paid tribute to Brig Lidder at Brar Square.

On Thursday evening, the mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other armed forces personnel were brought to the Palam airport. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari brought the mortal remains of all the deceased. Earlier in the day, the mortal remains were moved in a convoy from Wellington to Sulur. From Sulur, the mortal remains were flown to Delhi in an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his homage to General Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel at the Palam airport. He also met the bereaved families.

Before the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Singh also reached the airport and met the family members of all the deceased and expressed his condolences to them.